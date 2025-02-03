Champs in the Capital: Panthers honored at White House 

“I’ve grown up seeing highlights and little bits of teams going [to the White House] after a championship and never really thought that it could be me on day,” said Tkachuk. “To finally be here after winning the Stanley Cup, it’s a culmination of a great year.”

Prior to meeting the President, the Panthers were given a tour of the White House.

Even for the non-Americans, it was hard not to be impressed by the history.

From the decorative fixtures to the iconic oil paintings, it was a lot to take in.

“It was really cool,” said forward Evan Rodrigues, a native of Canada. “I’d say it was a little bit what you’d expect. To see the history and to see everything that comes with being the President of the United States, it was definitely something that I won’t ever forget.”

Following their tour, the Panthers were honored by the President in the East Wing.

During his speech, the President recounted Florida’s incredible run to the Cup, often citing key stats and big moments.

In addition to the games, he also singled out a few specific players for their contributions.

Of course, head coach Paul Maurice and President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito were also commended.

Addressing the team as a whole, the President descried the team’s win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final as a testament to the group’s perseverance, toughness and desire to be champions.

“Both teams showed tremendous willpower and athletic talent, unbelievable talent,” the President said. “In the end, the Panthers stood their ground and did what you have to do as a champion. You can’t be a champion unless you go through something like that.”

Following the President’s remarks, Panthers owner Vincent Viola and Tkachuk also spoke.

“This is such an incredible day for myself, and I wake up every day really grateful to be an American,” Tkachuk said.

After the speeches, the President was gifted golden hockey stick and a framed jersey with the Nos. 45 and 47 on the back to mark his two non-consecutive terms in office. Additionally, the jersey featured “POTUS” on one of the shoulders where captain or alternate is typically shown.