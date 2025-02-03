Champs in the Capital: Panthers honored at White House 

Panthers celebrate their 2024 Stanley Cup with the President

Trump-Panthers-White-House
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Florida Panthers celebration tour had to make one last stop.

After all the parades and parties, there was still one thing left to do.

Following in the footsteps of past champions from the four major sports, the 2024 Stanley Cup champs were hosted by President Donald J. Trump at the White House on Monday.

“It’s kind of that cherry on top finish,” said alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk, one of the team’s few American-born skaters. “It’s been an incredible year celebrating [the Cup] and going through that run. To be here at White House today, to meet the president of the United States, and lucky enough to have him honor us, it’s just so cool and something that I honestly never would’ve imagined.”

The tradition of sports teams visiting the White House dates back to the 19th century.

For the NHL, it's fairly new by comparison.

In 1991, the Pittsburgh Penguins became the first Stanley Cup champions to visit the White House.

As you'd expect, the red carpet was rolled out for the Panthers.

“I’ve grown up seeing highlights and little bits of teams going [to the White House] after a championship and never really thought that it could be me on day,” said Tkachuk. “To finally be here after winning the Stanley Cup, it’s a culmination of a great year.”

Prior to meeting the President, the Panthers were given a tour of the White House.

Even for the non-Americans, it was hard not to be impressed by the history.

From the decorative fixtures to the iconic oil paintings, it was a lot to take in.

“It was really cool,” said forward Evan Rodrigues, a native of Canada. “I’d say it was a little bit what you’d expect. To see the history and to see everything that comes with being the President of the United States, it was definitely something that I won’t ever forget.”

Following their tour, the Panthers were honored by the President in the East Wing.

During his speech, the President recounted Florida’s incredible run to the Cup, often citing key stats and big moments.

In addition to the games, he also singled out a few specific players for their contributions.

Of course, head coach Paul Maurice and President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito were also commended.

Addressing the team as a whole, the President descried the team’s win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final as a testament to the group’s perseverance, toughness and desire to be champions.

“Both teams showed tremendous willpower and athletic talent, unbelievable talent,” the President said. “In the end, the Panthers stood their ground and did what you have to do as a champion. You can’t be a champion unless you go through something like that.”

Following the President’s remarks, Panthers owner Vincent Viola and Tkachuk also spoke.

“This is such an incredible day for myself, and I wake up every day really grateful to be an American,” Tkachuk said.

After the speeches, the President was gifted golden hockey stick and a framed jersey with the Nos. 45 and 47 on the back to mark his two non-consecutive terms in office. Additionally, the jersey featured “POTUS” on one of the shoulders where captain or alternate is typically shown.

The gifts were presented by captain Aleksander Barkov and Tkachuk.

Following the ceremony, players were treated to a private tour of the Oval Office.

“It was very special,” said Barkov, a native of Finland. “I know I’m not American, but it was still a huge, huge honor to get to visit the White House and see the President. … For sure, it’s one of those moments that you’ll remember for the rest of your life.”

A big first stop on their road trip, the Panthers, who currently sit in first place in the Atlantic Division, will take on the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

While a trip to the White House is often a considered a once-in-a-lifetime experience, the Panthers, who don’t want to let go of Lord Stanley just yet, are hoping it won’t be their last.

“We’re really excited,” Barkov said of the team's aspirations to run it back this season. “We have a great team, and I think we’re playing really well lately. We just want to keep it going and keep getting better.”

To re-watch the livestream of the ceremony, click HERE.

*Rob Darragh contributed to this article

