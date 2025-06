At the start of the video, each kid introduced themselves and said "Hi" to their father before congratulating him on making the Stanley Cup Final.

“No matter what happens in the game, we’re still proud of you,” Sawyer said during the call. “You’ve still got us and we got you.”

Marchand’s youngest, Rue, told her dad she loved him and called him the “best daddy in the whole wide world.”

“Just know we’re all very proud of you over here,” Sloane said in the video. “No matter how this year comes to an end and how these finals end up, just know we all love you and support you and you’ve always got a family here with open arms when you come home.”