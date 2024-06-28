Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Gustav Forsling Named to Respective 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Rosters

SUNRISE, Fla. - The National Hockey League announced today that the following players have been named as one of the first six players for their respective countries at the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off:

F Aleksander Barkov – Team Finland

– Team Finland F Matthew Tkachuk – Team U.S.A.

– Team U.S.A. D Gustav Forsling – Team Sweden

Barkov, 28, won a Bronze Medal with Finland at the 2014 Winter Olympics, owning the best face-off percentage (83.33%) of all skaters at the Games. He also won a Silver Medal at the 2016 IIHF World Championship.

Tkachuk, 26, earned a Bronze Medal with the United States at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship, tying for the team lead with 11 points (4-7-11) over seven tournament games. He helped the U.S. capture a Gold Medal at the 2015 IIHF U18 WJC, tying for the tournament lead with 10 assists (2-10-12) over seven games. He also earned gold with the U.S. at the 2014 U17 World Hockey Challenge, registering seven points (4-3-7) over six games.

Forsling, 28, previously represented Sweden at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2015 and 2016. In 2015, he led the tournament's defensemen in goals (3), assists (5) and points (8) and in 2016 was tied for the lead among the tournament's defensemen in goals (2).

The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off is an international tournament with NHL players from the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden that will be played from Feb. 12-20, 2025 in Montreal, QC and Boston, MA.

Each team will be comprised of 23 NHL players (20 skaters, 3 goaltenders) selected by each National Association: USA Hockey, Hockey Canada, Finnish Ice Hockey Association and Swedish Ice Hockey Association.

