Bobrovsky finishes third in voting for 2024 Vezina Trophy

By Jameson Olive
LAS VEGAS – Would Sergei Bobrovsky have even had room to store another trophy?

Just a few days removed from winning the Stanley Cup and with two Vezina Trophies already on his mantle, the Florida Panthers goaltender finished third in voting for the Vezina Trophy during the 2024 NHL Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Thursday.

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck won the award with 31 first-place votes.

Bobrovsky was the only other goaltender to receive a vote for first.

“It’s been great,” said Bobrovsky, who made 23 saves in Florida’s 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 on Monday. “The emotions are a little bit settled. It’s great to be here now around all of the best hockey players in the world at this time. It’s a privilege.”

For the rest of us, it was a privilege to watch “Bob-by!” do his thing this past season.

Before backstopping the Panthers to Lord Stanley, the 35-year-old veteran was a force to be reckoned with during the regular season, posting a 36-17-4 record with a 2.37 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and six shutouts, which were tied for the most in the league.

Among goalies with at least 50 appearances, his 2.37 goals-against average ranked first.

Putting the Panthers in position to pick up two points every time he manned the crease, Bobrovsky surrendered three or fewer goals in 48 of his 58 regular-season appearances.

Per MoneyPuck.com, his 15.6 goals saved above expected was fifth best in the NHL.

“It’s all a team-effort,” Bobrovsky said. “I’m nothing without my teammates and coaches. Everybody has their piece of the puzzle. I just appreciate being part of this team.”

If anything, Bobrovsky’s latest recognition is a testament to his longevity.

Fresh off completing his 14th season in the NHL, the undrafted diamond in the rough first turned heads when he won the Vezina Trophy with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2013 and 2017.

More than a decade removed from that first win, Bobrovsky, who shows no signs of slowing down, has enjoyed watching the goaltending position evolve since he first entered the NHL.

“It’s a special moment for me to be in the new era and around the new generation of goalies,” Bobrovsky said. “For me to be around all of them, it’s special and an honor.”

After enjoying his quick trip to Sin City, Bobrovsky will soon be heading back to South Florida.

On Sunday, “Bob-by!” and his Panthers teammates will be celebrating their Stanley Cup in Fort Lauderdale.

For information on the championship parade, visit FloridaPanthers.com/PlayoffCentral.

“I’m looking forward to sharing this moment with our fans,” said Bobrovsky, who’s buzzed down his silky long locks. “They deserve it. It’s going to be fun. I’m excited for that day.”

