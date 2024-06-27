Bobrovsky finishes third in voting for 2024 Vezina Trophy

LAS VEGAS – Would Sergei Bobrovsky have even had room to store another trophy?

Just a few days removed from winning the Stanley Cup and with two Vezina Trophies already on his mantle, the Florida Panthers goaltender finished third in voting for the Vezina Trophy during the 2024 NHL Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Thursday.

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck won the award with 31 first-place votes.

Bobrovsky was the only other goaltender to receive a vote for first.

“It’s been great,” said Bobrovsky, who made 23 saves in Florida’s 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 on Monday. “The emotions are a little bit settled. It’s great to be here now around all of the best hockey players in the world at this time. It’s a privilege.”

For the rest of us, it was a privilege to watch “Bob-by!” do his thing this past season.

Before backstopping the Panthers to Lord Stanley, the 35-year-old veteran was a force to be reckoned with during the regular season, posting a 36-17-4 record with a 2.37 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and six shutouts, which were tied for the most in the league.

Among goalies with at least 50 appearances, his 2.37 goals-against average ranked first.