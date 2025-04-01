What’s Brewing: Down to the Wire

The Florida Panthers can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

With just nine games left in their regular season, the defending Stanley Cup champions will hit the road this week for their last multi-game trip before the playoffs.

At the time of this writing, the Panthers (44-26-3) trail the Toronto Maple Leafs (45-25-4) by just three points for first place in the Atlantic Division, but also have a game in hand and two head-to-head matchups remaining.

Florida also has the same number of points as the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning (43-25-5).

Hoping to come out on top in that three-horse race, the Panthers are facing down a pair of back-to-backs this week. After visiting Montreal and Toronto on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, they’ll then visit Ottawa and Detroit on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Of their final nine games, eight are within the division.

Challenge accepted.

“It’s a big road trip just to finish off the year playing the right way, playing in playoff-like games,” forward Sam Bennett said.

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, April 1: at Montreal Canadiens – 7 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Cats on Tap: Click Here

Wednesday, April 2: at Toronto Maple Leafs – 7:30 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Watch Party: Funky Buddha Brewery

Saturday, April 5: at Ottawa Senators – 2 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Cats on Tap: Click Here

Sunday, April 6: at Detroit Red Wings – 5:30 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : TNT, truTV, MAX

TNT, truTV, MAX Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Cats on Tap: Click Here

REMATCH WITH MONTREAL

There’s one last shot to get some revenge against Montreal.

After coming up short during the first three games of their season series, the Panthers will try to get the last laugh when they visit the Canadiens at Belle Centre on Tuesday.

The second game of a home-and-home, the Panthers surrendered a pair of power-play goals in a 4-2 loss to the Canadiens at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday.

“They’re a really good skating team,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “With their back end, they can get to transition very quick. Different styles, possibly, from the first line to the other three, but the thing that connects them all is they can skate really, really well.”

Leading the charge up front, captain Aleksander Barkov has found more success against Montreal than any other team in his career, notching 49 points (25 goals, 24 assists) in 38 games.

To find a place to watch in South Florida, head to FloridaPanthers.com/CatsOnTap.

FUNKY WATCH PARTY

The party still rages even when the team is out of town.

On Wednesday, head over to Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park to watch the Panthers take on the Maple Leafs with fellow fans.

The official watch party will begin 30 minutes prior to the 7:30 p.m. ET puck drop.

Fans can enjoy drink specials, mascot and dance team appearances and more!

For more information, click HERE.

PANTHERS ON THE PROWL

Making a difference has never looked so cool.

During a press conference on Monday at Baptist Health IcePlex, the American Cancer Society (ACS) announced the launched of ‘Panthers on the Prowl,’ which is a Southeast Florida fundraising campaign supporting cancer research, patient services and more.

Co-chaired by Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito and his wife, Julie, ‘Panthers on the Prowl’ brings together art, community and philanthropy to support cancer research while celebrating South Florida’s hockey pride.

Donors to ‘Panthers on the Prowl’ can acquire their life-sized panther sculptures, which are intended to be displayed in workplaces, restaurants, boardrooms, homes and beyond, to serve as powerful symbols of solidarity with people facing cancer and support the ACS.

“Julie and I are thrilled to launch this unique initiative to support the American Cancer Society’s critical work,” said Bill Zito. “This campaign invites the South Florida community to Join the Prowl, raising funds and awareness for a cause that’s close to our hearts. Displaying your panther sculpture will show that you’re ‘IN’ and supporting the vision to end cancer for everyone.”

For more information, click HERE.

PANTHERS PLUS OFFER

There’s no better time to put the Panthers in your pocket.

Right now, fans can enjoy the quarter-season pass of Panthers Plus for just $24.99.

This brand-new subscription provides fans with streaming access to all remaining Panthers games this season, as well as the team’s first-round playoff games.

Panthers Plus is currently available on iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire and more!

For more information, click HERE.

MILESTONE WATCH

Evan Rodrigues is five goals away from his 100 th NHL goal.

NHL goal. Anton Lundell is five assists away from his 100 th NHL assist.

NHL assist. Seth Jones is one goal away from his 100 th NHL goal.

NHL goal. Sergei Bobrovsky is one game away from his 750th NHL game.

Carter Verhaeghe is four points away from his 300 th NHL point.

NHL point. Aleksander Barkov is seven assists away from his 500 th NHL assist.

NHL assist. Paul Maurice is one win away from his 915th as a head coach, which would move him past Barry Trotz (914) for the third most on the NHL’s all-time list.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

Talk about making a good impression!

Check out all the highlights from Brad Marchand’s debut with the Panthers.