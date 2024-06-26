Territory Talk: Panthers win the Stanley Cup (Ep. 307)

The Florida Panthers have sunk their claws into the Stanley Cup!
On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive look back at the team’s incredible run to its first-ever championship, debate who should’ve won the Conn Smythe Trophy and peer into the future for both the Panthers and Oilers.
Plus, hear on-ice reactions from several Panthers shortly after they hoisted the Cup.
Highlights of the episode include:
- The Panthers finally capture the Stanley Cup. (1:00)
- Hear reactions from Panthers players after winning the Cup. (12:50)
- Has a team ever had a tougher path to the Stanley Cup? (19:50)
- Did voters get it right or wrong with the Conn Smythe? (25:30)
- What does the future hold for the Panthers and Oilers? (36:15)
- No time to rest, the NHL Draft is here! (49:10)
Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms: