Territory Talk: Panthers win the Stanley Cup (Ep. 307)

The Florida Panthers have sunk their claws into the Stanley Cup!

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive look back at the team’s incredible run to its first-ever championship, debate who should’ve won the Conn Smythe Trophy and peer into the future for both the Panthers and Oilers.

Plus, hear on-ice reactions from several Panthers shortly after they hoisted the Cup.

Highlights of the episode include:

  • The Panthers finally capture the Stanley Cup. (1:00)
  • Hear reactions from Panthers players after winning the Cup. (12:50)
  • Has a team ever had a tougher path to the Stanley Cup? (19:50)
  • Did voters get it right or wrong with the Conn Smythe? (25:30)
  • What does the future hold for the Panthers and Oilers? (36:15)
  • No time to rest, the NHL Draft is here! (49:10)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

