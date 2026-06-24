2024 Draft Check-In: Panthers prospects put to test in pro leagues

In the championship game, Eriksson ranked fifth among Sweden’s forwards in ice time (17:28).

Next season, the two-way pivot is expected to continue to cut his teeth with Timra IK.

Matvei Shuravin (3rd round, 97th overall)

Position: D

2025-26 Team: CSKA Moskva (KHL), Zvezda Moskva (VHL), Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

Shuravin is ready to make his next big jump.

After spending his entire career in Russia, the 20-year-old defenseman inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Panthers on June 1.

“Matvei is a poised, two-way defenseman who reads the game exceptionally well,” Panthers General Manager & President of Hockey Operations Bill Zito said. “We're looking forward to watching him progress as a professional in North America.”

Skating in a career-high 21 games with CSKA Moskva in the KHL – Russia’s top-tier league – last season, Shuravin dished out one assist.

He also appeared in 12 games with Zvezda Moskva in the second-tier VHL and 15 games with Krasnaya Armiya Moskva in the third-tier MHL.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 172 pounds when he was drafted in 2024, Shuravin has blossomed into an imposing 6-foot-4, 218-pound presence on the blue line.

Next season, Shuravin will get his first taste of the AHL with the Charlotte Checkers.

Simon Zether (4th round, 129th overall)

Position: F

2025-26 Team: Rogle BK (SHL)

His second full season in the SHL, Zether reached a new career high with nine points (1G, 8A) in 40 games with Rogle BK.

He also appeared in six games in the playoffs.

Still working his way up the lineup, the 20-year-old forward saw his ice time finish around or under 10 minutes for most games.

From Jan. 1-22, Zether pieced together a season-long point streak of three games.

Building toward a bottom-six role, he compared himself to former Panthers fourth-line center Kevin Stenland after he was drafted.

Continuing to get better while playing against grown men, Zether is expected to stick with Rogle BK for next season.

Stepan Gorbunov (6th round, 169th overall)

Position: F

2025-26 Team: Traktor Chelyabinsk (KHL), Chelmet Chelyabinsk (VHL), Belye Medvedi Chelyabinsk (MHL)

Gorbunov got his first taste of life in the KHL this past season, producing two goals in 29 games with Traktor Chelyabinsk.

Highly productive in Russia’s second-tier league, the VHL, the 19-year-old forward posted 19 points (8G, 11A) in 22 games with Chelmet Chelyabinsk.

On a tear early in the season, Gorbunov recorded 10 points (4G, 6A) during a five-game point streak with Chelmet from Oct. 27 through Nov. 21.

A sizeable center at 6-foot-5 and 197 pounds, Gorbunov will try to spend all of next season in the KHL with Traktor.

Hunter St. Martin (6th round, 193rd overall)

Position: F

2025-26 Team: Charlotte Checkers (AHL)

St. Martin can officially call himself a pro after spending this past season with the Charlotte Checkers.

Making the jump from juniors, the 21-year-old forward notched 13 points (5G, 8A) in his first 46 games in the AHL.