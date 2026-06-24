2024 Draft Check-In: Panthers prospects put to test in pro leagues

See how Linus Eriksson and the rest of Florida's 2024 class did in 2025-26

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By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

The Florida Panthers saw many members of their 2024 draft class become pros this past season.

And while the jump from juniors to playing against men is never an easy one, none of them looked out of place.

With the 2026 NHL Draft coming up on June 26-27 in Buffalo, continue below to see how Florida’s class of 2024 is doing two years later.

For information on this weekend’s draft, visit FloridaPanthers.com/Draft.

Linus Eriksson (2nd round, 58th overall)

Position: F

2025-26 Team: Timra IK (SHL)

After dipping his toes into the deep waters of professional hockey last season, Eriksson is now a full-time pro in Sweden.

Suiting up in 43 games for Timra IK, the 20-year-old forward notched seven points (2G, 5A). Taking on more responsibility in the latter half of the season, he saw at least 15 minutes of ice time in eight of his final 12 games.

On the international stage, Eriksson helped Sweden win gold at the 2026 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship. In seven games at the tournament, he collected two points (1G, 1A) and owned a +1 plus/minus rating.

In the championship game, Eriksson ranked fifth among Sweden’s forwards in ice time (17:28).

Next season, the two-way pivot is expected to continue to cut his teeth with Timra IK.

Matvei Shuravin (3rd round, 97th overall)

Position: D

2025-26 Team: CSKA Moskva (KHL), Zvezda Moskva (VHL), Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

Shuravin is ready to make his next big jump.

After spending his entire career in Russia, the 20-year-old defenseman inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Panthers on June 1.

“Matvei is a poised, two-way defenseman who reads the game exceptionally well,” Panthers General Manager & President of Hockey Operations Bill Zito said. “We're looking forward to watching him progress as a professional in North America.” 

Skating in a career-high 21 games with CSKA Moskva in the KHL – Russia’s top-tier league – last season, Shuravin dished out one assist.

He also appeared in 12 games with Zvezda Moskva in the second-tier VHL and 15 games with Krasnaya Armiya Moskva in the third-tier MHL.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 172 pounds when he was drafted in 2024, Shuravin has blossomed into an imposing 6-foot-4, 218-pound presence on the blue line.

Next season, Shuravin will get his first taste of the AHL with the Charlotte Checkers.

Simon Zether (4th round, 129th overall)

Position: F

2025-26 Team: Rogle BK (SHL)

His second full season in the SHL, Zether reached a new career high with nine points (1G, 8A) in 40 games with Rogle BK.

He also appeared in six games in the playoffs.

Still working his way up the lineup, the 20-year-old forward saw his ice time finish around or under 10 minutes for most games.

From Jan. 1-22, Zether pieced together a season-long point streak of three games.

Building toward a bottom-six role, he compared himself to former Panthers fourth-line center Kevin Stenland after he was drafted.

Continuing to get better while playing against grown men, Zether is expected to stick with Rogle BK for next season.

Stepan Gorbunov (6th round, 169th overall)

Position: F

2025-26 Team: Traktor Chelyabinsk (KHL), Chelmet Chelyabinsk (VHL), Belye Medvedi Chelyabinsk (MHL)

Gorbunov got his first taste of life in the KHL this past season, producing two goals in 29 games with Traktor Chelyabinsk.

Highly productive in Russia’s second-tier league, the VHL, the 19-year-old forward posted 19 points (8G, 11A) in 22 games with Chelmet Chelyabinsk.

On a tear early in the season, Gorbunov recorded 10 points (4G, 6A) during a five-game point streak with Chelmet from Oct. 27 through Nov. 21.

A sizeable center at 6-foot-5 and 197 pounds, Gorbunov will try to spend all of next season in the KHL with Traktor.

Hunter St. Martin (6th round, 193rd overall)

Position: F

2025-26 Team: Charlotte Checkers (AHL)

St. Martin can officially call himself a pro after spending this past season with the Charlotte Checkers.

Making the jump from juniors, the 21-year-old forward notched 13 points (5G, 8A) in his first 46 games in the AHL.

After going his first 12 games without a point, something clicked for St. Martin as he found his stride just before the calendar flipped to 2026.

From Dec. 14 through Feb. 16, he cracked the scoresheet in eight of 15 games, notching four goals and six assists in that span.

Making a positive impact, St. Martin finished the season with a +4 plus/minus rating.

Still making adjustments, he’ll look to carve out an even larger role with Charlotte next season.

Denis Gabdrakhamanov (7th round, 201st overall)

Position: G

2025-26 Team: Rubin Tyumen (VHL)

The lone goaltender drafted by the Panthers in 2024, Gabdrakhamanov spent this entire past season in Russia’s second circuit, the VHL.

Manning the crease for 33 games for Tyumen Rubin, the 20-year-old posted an 11-10-7 record with a strong .921 save percentage.

In two relief appearances in the playoffs, he stopped all 14 shots he faced over a combined 65:04 of ice time.

His best start of the season, Gabdrakhamanov stopped 40 of 41 shots in a 3-1 win over Zvezda Moskva on Jan. 23.

Since making his debut in Russia’s third-tier league, the MHL, in 2022-23, he’s yet to finish a season with a save percentage below .920.

Looking to take the next step, Gabdrakhamanov will hope to make his debut in the KHL next season.

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