2025 Draft Check-In: Late-round picks making big strides for Panthers

A year under their belt as a draftee.

Enjoying their first season within the pipeline of the Florida Panthers, the class of 2025 made noticeable strides this past season playing in both North America and Europe.

So, before the Panthers make more selections at the 2026 NHL Draft on June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, let's look back at how last year’s crop of talent did in 2026-27.

From strong regular seasons to terrorizing tournaments, there was certainly a lot to like.

Mads Kongsbak Klyvo (4th round, 112th overall)

Position: F

2025-26 Team: Frölunda HC U20 (U20 Nationell) / Frölunda HC (SHL)

The Panthers’ first selection of the 2025 NHL Draft saw time for Frölunda HC’s U20 Nationell and SHL team last season.

Nearly a point-per-game with the U20 team, the 19-year-old winger registered 14 points (4G, 10A) in 15 games.

On the international stage, Kylvo ranked tied for first in goals (3) and tied for third in points (4) for Denmark at World Juniors.

After two games at the SHL level, Kylvo should see more time in Sweden’s top league during the 2026-27 season.