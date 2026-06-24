2025 Draft Check-In: Late-round picks making big strides for Panthers

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By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

A year under their belt as a draftee. 

Enjoying their first season within the pipeline of the Florida Panthers, the class of 2025 made noticeable strides this past season playing in both North America and Europe.  

So, before the Panthers make more selections at the 2026 NHL Draft on June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, let's look back at how last year’s crop of talent did in 2026-27. 

From strong regular seasons to terrorizing tournaments, there was certainly a lot to like.

Mads Kongsbak Klyvo (4th round, 112th overall) 

Position: F 

2025-26 Team: Frölunda HC U20 (U20 Nationell) / Frölunda HC (SHL) 

The Panthers’ first selection of the 2025 NHL Draft saw time for Frölunda HC’s U20 Nationell and SHL team last season. 

Nearly a point-per-game with the U20 team, the 19-year-old winger registered 14 points (4G, 10A) in 15 games. 

On the international stage, Kylvo ranked tied for first in goals (3) and tied for third in points (4) for Denmark at World Juniors. 

After two games at the SHL level, Kylvo should see more time in Sweden’s top league during the 2026-27 season.

Shea Busch (4th round, 128th overall) 

Position: F 

2025-26 Team: Everett Silvertips (WHL) 

It was a year the Vancouver native will not forget. 

Racking up 18 points (13G, 5A) in 12 regular season games, Busch returned from a nearly five-month injury absence and didn’t miss a beat in the playoffs. 

On the way to helping Everett win their first WHL Championship, the fourth-round pick tallied 13 points (7G, 6A) in 16 games, including a hat trick in the Championship clinching game. 

“That was pretty crazy,” Busch told FloridaPanthers.com of the game. “I couldn’t ask for a better game in the final there and was just so happy with coming out with that win with the guys. That was a special game for me having my parents in the building too, so that was pretty awesome.”

Shamar Moses (5th round, 129th overall) 

Position: F 

2025-26 Team: North Bay Battalion (OHL) 

The Panthers' fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Moses spent the 2025-26 season with the North Bay Battalion (OHL).  

Across 48 games, the 19-year-old forward posted 18 points (8G, 10 assists) and had two points (1G, 1A) in four playoff games. 

Showcasing his physical presence, Moses ranked fourth amongst all skaters on the Battalion with 60 penalty minutes.

Arvid Drott (6th round, 192nd overall) 

Position: F 

2025-26 Team: Djurgårdens IF J20 (J20 Nationell) 

Clicking at close to a point-per-game pace throughout the season, the 18-year-old Swede produced 25 points (15G, 10A) in 28 games for Djurgårdens IF J20 (J20 Nationell). 

Bringing that same play into the playoffs, Drott recorded 12 points (4G, 8A) in 14 games. 

Looking to build off a strong season, Drott is expected to suit up for Djurgårdens IF (SHL), where he got one game last season.

Brendan Dunphy (7th round, 197th overall) 

Position: D 

2025-26 Team: University of Connecticut (NCAA) 

Making the jump from the WHL, the 6-foot-5 blueliner got his first year of experience in the college game. 

In 37 games with the University of Connecticut, Dunphy accumulated 6 points (2G, 4A), 29 blocked shots, and a +6 plus/minus rating. 

The lockdown 20-year-old defenseman ranked sixth in blocks and eighth in plus/minus amongst all Connecticut skaters.

Dunphy will look to build off his strong season at Connecticut next season.

Yegor Midlak (7th round, 222th overall) 

Position: G 

2025-26 Team: MHK Spartak Moskva (MHL) 

Another step between the pipes. 

In his first full season with MHK Spartak Moskva (MHL), Midlak played a career high 20 games, while owning a .909 save percentage and 3.60 goals against average. 

Splitting time in the crease last season, the 6-foot-6 netminder could see more pucks with MHK Spartak Moskva next season.

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