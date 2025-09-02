2024-25 Season Rewind: Anton Lundell

Still more than a month away from celebrating his 24th birthday, Anton Lundell has already accomplished a career’s worth of milestones that many other players could only dream of.

In just four seasons, the young Finn has attached two Cups, three Stanley Cup Final appearances and a President’s Trophy to his resume.

While others imagine, Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito knew Lundell would be a special player early on.

“Wait until you see this kid, he’s going to be great,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the message on Lundell from Zito shortly after he was hired in 2022. “He was his champion for the last two and a half years, and he was right. He’s just gotten better each year.”

Backing that statement, Lundell took another step in becoming one of the league’s best young two-way centers in 2024-25.

This past season, the polished pivot recorded career-highs in assists (28), points (45), hits (110) and average time-on-ice per game (16:43).

“He’s matured a lot,” teammate Gustav Forsling said of Lundell’s growth. “He was mature when he came, but he’s been just growing into playing like a real man and veteran out there. He’s been unreal.”

A critical part of the penalty kill, Lundell paced at 53% in the faceoff circle and found the back of the net twice while shorthanded.

“His foundation is a version of (Aleksander) Barkov,” Maurice said of Lundell. “He doesn’t cheat the game; he stays on the right side of it.”

Centering Eetu Luostarinen and Brad Marchand down the stretch, Lundell found another level as the line showed to be one of the best in the playoffs.

When that trio was on the ice, the Panthers led 13-4 in goals at 5-on-5.

Taking another big step on the NHL’s biggest stage, Lundell rewrote his postseason highs in goals (6), points (18), plus/minus (+19) and blocks (20).

With the +19 plus/minus rating, No. 15 ranked first in the league in the category.

Peaking at the right time, Lundell ended the Cup Final on a five-game point streak and recorded points in seven of the last nine games.

COOL STAT

Always impressive to be grouped with the likes of a legend like Jaromir Jagr.

In Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, Lundell became the fourth player in NHL history to skate in 75 playoff games before turning 24.

In addition to Jagr and Lundell, that list also includes Glen Wesley and Mikahil Sergachev.

“Every game is a new challenge, every period is a new challenge,” said Lundell. “You have to earn everything you get out there, so we don't take anything for granted. Every game starts from zero.”

Lundell will enter the upcoming season with 77 playoff games under his belt.