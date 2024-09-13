YOUNG STARS: Petrov looking to lead Oilers Rookies after navigating first pro season

For what was such a small thing during an off-season skate, Petrov is okay with leaving the ‘mummy stick’ in its tomb for good after an innocent gamble with one of his coaches backfired on him before becoming a summer talking point around the hockey world – especially in his DMs on social media.

“So that was a joke,” he said. “Basically, I made the bet with my coach and I lost. He told me just to wrap the stick all the way down, so when I did and saw the cameraman at the practice, I was like, ‘Ah, here we go.’

“Probably 30 minutes after practice, my phone was blowing up. I was like, ‘What's going on?’ and the funny story was that the day after, probably every kid in North America asked me the question: ‘How many rolls of tape used per week?’

Sadly, the popularity and the practicality of the stick weren't enough for him to keep it around.

“I'm gonna use my regular tape job during the season,” Petrov confirmed.

Petrov is stepping into his third Young Stars Classic as one of the veteran faces amongst the Oilers Rookies, having made his professional debut with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors last season and spending the last three years adjusting to life and hockey in North America.

Amongst his biggest improvements off the ice has been his ability to speak English, which has drastically improved year-over-year for the product of Gus-Khrustalny, RUS after having limited speaking ability when he arrived in North Bay before the 2021-22 OHL season.

“Just gotta work through everything,” Petrov said of his approach this weekend. “Just gotta shoot the puck more, just gotta compete. We're probably the older guys here, so we’ve got be take the leadership role."

“Just help young guys every time with whatever they need. They always ask me how it was in pro, so I'm just explaining everything.”