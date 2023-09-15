News Feed

YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies Preview

The Oilers Rookies start their Young Stars Classic schedule on Friday night in Penticton against the Jets Rookies at 5:00 pm MT, with the games being streamed live on Oilers Plus

The Oilers Rookies begin their Young Stars Classic schedule at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, B.C. against the Jets Rookies on Friday night at 5:00 pm MT.

Fans can watch all games live on Oilers Plus for free with a three-day trial and may also purchase a full-year subscription for just $23.99 with the promo code ROOKIE23, which is active through Monday, Sept. 18.

PREVIEW - Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies

PENTICTON, B.C. – So it begins.

The Oilers Rookies are ready to roll at the Young Stars Classic, beginning Friday night at 5:00 pm MT at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton against the Jets Rookies.

It’s the first of three games this weekend for the Oilers Rookies against their counterparts from the Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks as part of 2023 Oilers Rookie Camp, which commenced earlier this week on Wednesday down at Rogers Place with fitness testing and medicals.

“I’m hoping to have a very successful tournament with the team,” goaltender Nathan Day said. “I think we have a great group of guys here and I think we're going to do really well this weekend.”

This isn’t your typical Young Stars roster that you’re used to seeing for the Oilers, with only 10 of the 25 players in attendance for Edmonton having been drafted, signed or acquired via trade by the organization.

The other 15 spots are occupied by respective Camp invites of different ages, roles and experiences who’ll be equally determined as the rest to put in a positive showing at the tournament and impress the coaching staff, management and their new teammates.

Above all, every single one of them has earned their opportunity to make an impact in Penticton.

“It's definitely a special feeling,” said defenceman Beau Akey. “All these guys, they're here for a reason. They're good people and they're good players. It's just special.”

Beau speaks with the media as Rookie Camp begins

The Oilers second-round pick at the 2023 NHL Draft is one of those names that carries high expectations from the organization. The 18-year-old scored 11 goals and added 37 assists in 66 games for the OHL's Barrie Colts in '22-23 and is holding himself to the lofty standards that come with being the club’s top selection from this past June’s Draft in Nashville.

“It'll be pretty cool, honestly. I have high expectations for myself,” Akey said. “I know what I can do and I know that I play well under pressure situations, so I'm just hoping to have a good tournament and show everybody what I've got.”

The time between the rookies' arrival in Edmonton for the start of Rookie Camp and their departure to the Okanagan to begin four days of practices, team-building and competitive action at the Young Stars Classic has been minimal, with the runway to develop chemistry on and off the ice equally as short. 

For some, this week has been their first chance to work under the umbrella of the Oilers organization since participating in Development Camp this past July, where prospects like 2023 sixth-round pick Nathan Day were given their first glimpses into what the NHL has to offer them in the future.

Nathan talks about being drafted & starting Rookie Camp

“Kind of just seeing how everyone carries themselves, seeing how pro everyone is and the kind of mentality they're approaching everything with,” Day said, “Just everything they do to get better and taking away those things, applying them to myself in my everyday life and just taking in everything I can.”

“Definitely how hard it is,” Akey added when discussing the takeaways from Development Camp. “ It's a big jump for any player. It's a different level. It's pro out here. They treat you like a pro, you’ve got to play like a pro, so I'm just getting back up to that level. I Had a good camp in Barrie, I feel good and looking forward to the tournament here.”

The Oilers Rookies will hold a morning skate prior to their 5:00 pm MT puck drop against the Jets Rookies, which can be streamed live for free on Oilers Plus.

Fans can watch all games live for free with a three-day trial and may also purchase a full-year subscription for just $23.99 with the promo code ROOKIE23. Offer active through Monday, Sept. 18.