YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies Preview

PREVIEW - Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies

PENTICTON, B.C. – So it begins.

The Oilers Rookies are ready to roll at the Young Stars Classic, beginning Friday night at 5:00 pm MT at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton against the Jets Rookies.

It’s the first of three games this weekend for the Oilers Rookies against their counterparts from the Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks as part of 2023 Oilers Rookie Camp, which commenced earlier this week on Wednesday down at Rogers Place with fitness testing and medicals.

“I’m hoping to have a very successful tournament with the team,” goaltender Nathan Day said. “I think we have a great group of guys here and I think we're going to do really well this weekend.”

This isn’t your typical Young Stars roster that you’re used to seeing for the Oilers, with only 10 of the 25 players in attendance for Edmonton having been drafted, signed or acquired via trade by the organization.

The other 15 spots are occupied by respective Camp invites of different ages, roles and experiences who’ll be equally determined as the rest to put in a positive showing at the tournament and impress the coaching staff, management and their new teammates.

Above all, every single one of them has earned their opportunity to make an impact in Penticton.

“It's definitely a special feeling,” said defenceman Beau Akey. “All these guys, they're here for a reason. They're good people and they're good players. It's just special.”