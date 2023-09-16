YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Flames Rookies Preview

The Oilers Rookies continue their Young Stars Classic schedule at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, B.C. against the Calgary Flames Rookies on Saturday night at 8:30pm MT.

Edmonton opened the tournament on Friday with a 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets Rookies as Rookie Camp invite Jake Sloan tallied a pair of goals and 2023 second-round pick Beau Akey blasted home a power-play marker to provide the insurance.

Fans can watch all games live on Oilers Plus for free with a three-day trial and may also purchase a full-year subscription for just $23.99 with the promo code ROOKIE23, which is active through Monday, Sept. 18.