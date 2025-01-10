TALKING POINTS: Kane provides an update on his injury recovery

Kane on undergoing knee surgery on Thursday that will require a four-to-eight-week recovery:

“Yeah, I had a knee scope done yesterday. It was something that kind of popped up a few weeks after I had my abdominal surgery. It was something that I had noticed. We finally got it looked at and found that there was something that needed to be removed from my knee. It wasn't any sort of repair work or major structural work that was done, so it should be a pretty quick recovery.”

Kane on the mental side of not being able to play and his confidence level that he’ll be able to return in the regular season:

“Yeah, with regards to yesterday's surgery, to be honest, I'm not frustrated at all. I'm actually really happy that we were able to fix that and get me to 100 percent so that when I do come back and play this year, I'm feeling 100 percent. I know it might put a pause for a couple of weeks on my current rehab process, but it won't be very long. I think the number that was out there was four to eight weeks, and that’s to get back to playing after a procedure like this. So, in terms of rehabbing and training and continuing to feel better, that break is going to be very short.”

Kane on how far along he was in his rehab from abdominal surgery when the knee surgery happened and if he's been back on the ice skating yet:

“No, I haven't been on the ice yet. I think we were doing a great job with resting and letting things heal with my abdominal surgery. I think that was a big key, and it's helped me feel as good as I do today. One of the biggest reasons why is the work we were doing in the pool and some small exercises off the ice.

"Again, just letting the surgery do its thing and heal my body to the best of my ability, and that's why I feel so good today, which is really positive. It gives me something to look forward to, and this knee procedure was more of something that we could manage and get done so that it wouldn’t affect me when I did come back and then possibly have to miss the entire season. So it was great to get this cleaned up and I plan to be 100 percent and ready to go at some point this season.”

Kane on if he has a definitive timeline on when he’ll begin skating again:

“Not exactly sure. I have a timeline in my head that I'm probably not going to share today, but I don't think that timeline's changed with this surgery.”

Kane on if he’ll have to continue his rehab from abdominal surgery when he's through the four-to-eight-week recovery from this recent surgery:

“Yeah [that's correct]. So to clarify, let's say I didn't have abdominal surgery, and I just had this procedure and had been playing. That would be the timeline of when an NHL player could come back from this procedure within four to eight weeks."

“As I said a few questions ago, I anticipate taking a week or two off from the norm of what I've been doing thus far, continuing it, then getting right back into it, so I don't think it's going to slow me down or my timeline down greatly with this surgery.”