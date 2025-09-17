TALKING POINTS: Bowman speaks on the opening day of Main Camp

Bowman on if the McDavid contract needs to be sorted out before deals can be made for Jake Walman and Mattias Ekholm, who are also going into the last year of their contracts:

“No, I think we have had sort of preliminary discussions with a bunch of people who are going into their last year, not just the two you named. But there are other players as well. I'm not sure if we'll wrap up all those details in the next little while or if it'll spill into the season, or if we'll wait until next year. But we have several players entering the final year of their contracts with whom we've already engaged with their agents and had positive conversations. Nothing to report as being near the end, but a lot of encouraging discussions, so I don't think one is related to the other.”

Bowman on Hyman’s ability to get back up to speed before the regular season at 33 years old, and not being ready to participate in the first on-ice sessions of Main Camp:

“He's not going to miss much time if he misses any, so I'm not worried about Zach Hyman. If he doesn't skate for a day or two, that doesn't matter. Like you said, he's a vet, he's a pro. We saw last year how valuable he was, and he's going to be a big player for us this year."

Bowman on working with Head Coach Kris Knoblauch to experiment with the lineup and how to best deploy players like David Tomasek and Trent Frederic, who can both play centre and wing:

“That's something we've talked a lot about in the last few days leading into going on the ice tomorrow. I think we want to give a few different looks and see how it goes. I think David Tomasek has been a very good centre, and he can play wing. I think he's probably more of a natural centre, and he's a righty, which we don't have a lot of those. We got Lazar, Philp, and Tomasek, who are the three centres that shoot right, so we didn't really have that element last year. Derek Ryan didn't play a big role, so we had all lefties."

"David has looked very good in the captain’s skates, in which I try not to put too much positive or negative in that, but I think it does stand out when you watch him. He can shoot the puck. I'm not surprised that he led the Swedish League in goalscoring. He's got a knack for getting open. He's got the ability to get the puck off his stick quickly and in the net, so I think that's an intriguing option for us. But then the other side of it is that he's got that offensive flair. He could be a good winger for one of the top centres too, so I think we are going to see how that looks over the next two weeks here."

"And it’s not just him, like you said. Nuge has played a lot of centre, but also a lot of wing lately. I think he's probably able to do both, but I think we like him in the middle, and I think we're definitely going to try him there. Not that we need to try him out. It's not that he can't play centre. It's more about how the wingers match with other centres, so that's what the next two weeks are really going to be about for me and for our coaches: to see how the pieces come together.”

Bowman on Jake Walman and Darnell Nurse likely being one of their top two defensive pairings alongside Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard:

“I think that's pretty likely to be the case. I think in talking to Jake at the end of last year about playing right or left – because we have just the three righties in Emberson, Stecher and Bouch, the guys who play a lot of the minutes – we're trying to find out who's the best partner for Darnell."

“Last year, Stech did a very good job at that, so I'm not overlooking that. But Jake indicated that he loves to play left or right. He just prefers to sort of stay wherever he is. So, if he's going to play on the right, he'd probably rather stay there to get more acclimated. But the way that Jake moves around in the offensive zone with the puck, and he's got a really good one timer, it's nice to have him on the offside as a threat. So I think there's a good chance that he and Darnell will be together.”

Bowman on keeping Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard as Edmonton’s goaltending tandem this season:

“I think that's just part of the game, though. I think maybe [the position] gets more attention because there are only two goalies on a team, as opposed to us trying to improve our team. You could make the same argument when you bring a new defenceman in. I suppose the difference is that many defensemen play at the same time, while only one goalie plays. I don't think that's an issue. At least in my conversations with Stu, he hasn't mentioned that, and I just really like his attitude coming in. I think he trained hard this summer, and he looks to have a refreshed approach to the year with a new goalie coach. He and Peter [Aubry] really seem to have formed a bond together. They spent a lot of time together this summer just talking hockey, and there's a great vibe around that right now."

"I think that was something I thought about. He's a talented goalie, and when he's at his best, he's really good. So if we can get the consistency in Stu's game, I think maybe sometimes a different voice could help tap into that. I think the early returns are very positive. We haven't even skated yet in training camp, though, so we'll see where it goes. But I'm optimistic. This is a new year. I don't want to live in the past. And then Picks had a great season last year. He’s an ultimate competitor who wins big games for us, so we're always monitoring it. The goaltending position is no different than the forwards. We're on the lookout. If there's an ability to upgrade on that, we'll do it. But I think the focus right now is to take a bit of a different approach heading in and see if we can capture more consistency."