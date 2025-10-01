TALKING POINTS: Bowman speaks after acquiring Ingram from Mammoth

Bowman on ‘third time’s a charm’ for the Oilers and having what they need to win the Stanley Cup:

“Yeah, I hope so. That would be great. Each year is different, so I don't know if that’s the way to look at it. I always try to caution people not to look back at what went wrong or why we didn't win two years ago or last year. This year, it's a different team. We got a different look here. We've got some younger faces.

“I think that's probably the one thing I would point to. I'm excited about this year's group. We have a number of younger players who are expected to show improvement over the season, so however they look in October and November will be different from how they look in April. The entire goal for our team is not just for those players, but for our team as a whole. We want the team to take steps as the year goes on, and part of that can be adding new players. That's traditionally how it's gone. Like last year, we were better because we had Klingberg, Walman, and Frederic. They weren't here at the beginning of the year, but I think if that's the only way your team improves, it's a little bit limiting.

“We’d like to have some internal growth, so even a guy like Podkolzin, he’s only 24, so I think he's going to be a guy who's a better version of himself in the spring than he is now. We saw his game. You look at where he started last year, he's around the fourth line and kind of finding his way into the lineup, and when the playoffs come, he was a really important player. I think he can take an even bigger step this year, and we want him to, and we need him to. Then you add some of the younger guys that haven't even played yet, and even Noah Philp – he’s not young, but he doesn't have a lot of NHL experience – I think a guy like that can improve over the season, as well as Savoie and Howard.

“There are other guys, too, that we've seen who have shown well in training camp, so I think that's the difference this year to previous years, is we're going to have obviously hope to add players, too, as the year goes on. We just added Connor Ingram today, so it's about where our team is. What we're focused on now is starting the year strong. But when you look at the big picture of the whole season, we want to see our team take steps internally. I think that’s where your team can maybe have a different look. We didn't have much of that the last couple of years, where we had players grow huge leaps and bounds over the year. I hope to see that this year.”

Bowman on internal growth potentially being the key to becoming a Stanley Cup champion and not just bringing in new players from outside the organization:

“It’s a little bit of both. It's not to say we're not going to bring players in, but I think there's always a limit on that, especially this year. It's a challenge with the playoff cap counting. Even if you accrue a lot of cap space and you bring in a new player, you may not be able to fit him into your playoff roster because this is the way the math works. Sometimes, you can acquire a player at the deadline knowing there's only 40 days left in the season, but then if your playoff roster can't afford him, you kind of have to look backwards and you can't expect just one person to swoop in at the trade deadline. I don't think that's a great strategy to be your only way to get better, so I think that's probably the biggest difference.”

Bowman on lessons learned in previous seasons just making sure the team gets into the top eight to make playoffs:

“Well, I think home ice is nice, so we'd like to try to do that. And I think that's the goal. When we start out, you’ve got to get in the playoffs, so if you win your division, you automatically make the playoffs. Our focus right now is building towards it, but I think when you get to the playoffs, you can maybe sometimes overthink that too much, and that's not our only focus. But we would like to win the division. Starting the season, that's a goal for ours, and if you do that, then you qualify for the playoffs automatically. You put yourself in a good spot, but at the end of the day, you have to learn to win on the road, too, so I think it's not the only focus for us.”

Bowman on the balance of having young players on the NHL roster and letting them develop in the AHL, most specifically Isaac Howard and Matt Savoie:

“It's a balancing act. I think that's where our coaching staff comes in. We're going to rely on them to do the proper amount of encouragement, trying to build up their confidence, but if they're not ready, they may not play every game, and that's okay. It's an adjustment. The NHL game is different, no matter what you say. It's certainly harder than college hockey and it's a step up from the American League. So learning to deal with the rigours of the league is part of that process. We'll kind of take it as it goes.

“We're trying not to script out how it's going to work. Part of it's going to be how our team's performing. Part of it's going to be how they're doing individually. We want to build their confidence up. And also, they have to find their role on the team, and it might be different than the role that they've played elsewhere. That's all part of young players assimilating is they might not get the opportunities they did in years past, which is okay. If they can learn to contribute in different ways, that's part of their evolution to being an NHL player, then it's going to happen. It's just a matter of how quickly and how smoothly it happens. That's a process our coaches are going to work with.”

Bowman on negotiations with Head Coach Kris Knoblauch on a new contract and their alignment moving forward on integrating the team’s younger prospects:

“We are working Kris’ deal. We're not at the end of it yet, but I'm confident we're going to get there and we're very aligned on that. We see things very similarly, and I don't think it's as hard as people make it out to be. Young players have some progression they have to go through, and it'll become apparent. If it's obvious that they just can't get it done, then it'll be obvious to everyone. It's not like I'm going to see things much differently than he's going to see things. So I think we're very aligned on that. It's not about just the young players developing, but I think when you talk about Savoie, Howard and other younger players, they have more to their game that I think we can develop, and I think I'm confident they can do it. We just have to work with them and be aware that it does take some time.”