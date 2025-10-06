TALKING POINTS: Bowman discusses McDavid & Walman extensions

Read the full transcript from General Manager Stan Bowman speaking Monday afternoon about signing both Connor McDavid & Jake Walman to contract extensions

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

Oilers General Manager and Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman spoke with the media on Monday afternoon via video conference call to discuss the contract extensions signed by captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Jake Walman.

The executive talked about the unique negotiations involved with re-signing McDavid for two more years at a $12.5 million AAV, his team-friendly extension that will help add to Edmonton's window to win the Stanley Cup, Walman's fit with the Oilers' organization long term, and more.

Watch Bowman's full interview & read the full transcript from the availability below.

Stan talks to the media following McDavid & Walman's extensions

Bowman on locking down McDavid, the greatest player in hockey & the cornerstone of the Oilers’ franchise, to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $12.5 million and the intricacies involved in getting this deal done:

“Yeah, this was unique. I would say there's been nothing else like this negotiation, I guess if you want to call it that. It was really more of a dialogue and a conversation throughout the last few months, and really nothing to do with the contract itself. Usually, when you have a negotiation, it's more about the back and forth on the terms or the structure of the deal. But that was never talked about. It was really just the other parts about where we were heading and the vision for the team; how we were going to improve, and all those types of discussions. So very unusual, but very interesting. It was great to have those conversations. I don't know if I've ever talked to [McDavid’s agent] Judd Moldaver as much as I have in the last month or so, but it's been great. It’s been different, but it was fun.”

Bowman on negotiating an AAV of $12.5 million for McDavid’s new contract and how he’d characterize the importance of that:

“That's a question really more for Connor than us. That's what Connor wanted, and it wasn’t like we made a pitch that he should sign for that amount. We never had those conversations at all, so I think when it came down to it, we're just excited to get ourselves to where we are today."

“This is obviously a very exciting day for our organization and for the fans in Edmonton and our team. I've been able to run into some of our players here today, including Jake Walman when he was here, and the players were shocked as well. ‘What a leader this guy is!’, and I think everyone probably had the same reaction. But getting to know Connor as I have over the last year, he is a one-of-a-kind guy. He's such a tremendous leader and so motivated to try to win, and I think that's a testament to who he is as a person.”

Bowman on the further onus that’s being put on Oilers’ management to win a Stanley Cup in the McDavid era with this new deal for the captain:

“Well, I think nothing's changed that. That's the way this has been since the day I started here. We all have the same belief, which is the reason I came here, because I believe we can win, and I want to win, and that's what motivates me to do this, and I know that's what motivates Connor. So nothing changes. It's continuing on with our approach, which has always been that we're here pushing ourselves every day to find ways to make our team better, and nothing will change in that regard. So it's full steam ahead, and it's an exciting time to be with the organization.”

Bowman on what the extra savings from a team-friendly extension for McDavid can do to expand the competitive window for this Oilers’ team:

“Without question, when you have more money to spend, it gives you a lot more options than you otherwise would. So absolutely, it's a great situation to be in, and we can't wait to keep going here and trying to make our team better.”

Bowman on how they landed at the $12.5 million AAV for McDavid:

“Honestly, I'm being genuine when I say that in every conversation I've had with Connor or Judd over the summer and the previous weeks, we never once talked about money, because that wasn’t what this was about. This is a unique situation, because it's not about the money for Connor, and I think I've been open about that. That's not at all what this is about. I think he could answer that, but I don't want to speak for him because we're just excited that he believes in where we are and where we're headed. I think that's the thing. That’s great news for us, but the number itself was nothing we ever spoke about.”

Bowman on whether a shorter-term deal for McDavid alters management’s approach:

“No, it doesn't change anything at all for me. It's not like we're planning out five years from now to be a team that might be able to win the cup. Our focus last year was to win. Our focus this year is to win. So this doesn't change anything. In my conversations with Connor, he's curious. He likes to know what's coming, what my thoughts are, and how I see the team and how we can get better. They were very good discussions and good dialogue back and forth. He's a very smart guy in addition to being an amazing player. He's got a lot of good ideas, and that's why it's fun to talk hockey with him.”

Bowman on how they’ll approach spending the extra savings from the McDavid deal as the NHL salary cap rises:

“Nothing changes in the short term, I think, so it's not like we're changing course with our plans. I think certainly, it's a great situation to have more options next summer than we would otherwise, but I don't think anything changes. We still have to do our work and prepare. You're constantly living in both worlds, which is the here and now. This year, we're still focused. We’ve got the opening game on Wednesday. We're really focused on that right now and getting off to a good start, and seeing how our team looks and seeing what adjustments we need to make. The fact that he's signing for $12.5 million AAV is going to impact where we go in the summertime.

"But as far as this year, that doesn't really change anything. We were always going to be operating and trying to improve our team, so it's not like we're going to try something different just because of where we're at. I think it's a great situation to be in. We're optimistic about where we are right now. I like our group for this year, and getting off to a good start is important. So we're looking at that right now, and then as we get into the season more, you're looking at the deadline and the offseason, then we certainly have more options than we would have otherwise. And that's fantastic.”

Bowman on whether the McDavid extension will make management more aggressive in terms of improving the team to maximize the window:

“I mean, yes, but I would say nothing's changed. We had the exact same approach a year ago. If you look at the way we've operated over the last 13 months, we've been looking at our team right now, and we're not building to five years from now to be a good team. It's full steam ahead, and we're excited.

Bowman on how the McDavid extension could change their philosophy for attracting free agents in the summer:

“I don't think it changes anything. We're trying to win, and like I've said a few times now, we're not trying to build this up to be good down the road. We want to win now. So usually, that requires bringing in good players and developing players from within. I think that's the one thing I'm excited about for this year's team: we have a group of players on our team now that have a lot of runway left to keep growing their game and getting better over the course of a season. So I think looking at our team this year, I expect our team to be a better team in the spring than we are now for a couple of reasons: we hope to add to the mix of adding new players, but also we've got a group of players much more than last year where if we can do our job, and with our coaching staff working with these guys and them gaining experience, they're going to keep improving. So I think our team should be getting better that way."

“That's really when your team has a chance to take that next step. Hopefully, that final step is when we can have some internal progression in addition to external adds. When we get to next summer, I think it's the same thing. We're always looking to bring in new players that will give us a new look or give us an edge, and that's not going to change. We're going to have opportunities that we otherwise wouldn't have had because Connor wanted the AAV that he did. So absolutely, it's a great situation, but it doesn't change anything. We had planned to be aggressive all along. Back to your question as to what other players are motivated by, I think when you see Connor’s, it's obvious what he wants, which is to win, and his actions have shown that. I think that's a pretty inspiring thing for a player to do, so each player's situation is different. But if I'm a player who's thinking of coming to Edmonton for next year, it gets me pretty excited knowing how committed the captain is.”

Bowman on preserving the competitiveness of the Oilers as a Stanley Cup contender to keep McDavid around long-term after his new contract expires:

“I guess everything factors into it, but I think making a push to try to win is the most important thing right now. That’s a commitment that we've all made to Connor. We've had conversations like, ‘We're on the same page as you are, we want to win’, and the other part of it is we've got some younger players this year, and we've made a commitment to our development staff and to recruiting players in Europe and North America and that's going to continue to be a big focus for us. I think the goal is to try to do both, and of course, it's hard. We won't be accumulating many top-10 draft picks in the coming years, but that doesn't mean you can't acquire young players."

"Look at our roster now compared to where it was a year ago. We didn't get any more draft picks over that period of time, but we've been able to find some young players and develop them. So I think that's part of what these conversations we've had with Connor are – just explaining to him the vision of how we can do this, how we can also find a way to bring in some younger guys, and then develop them. They don't have to be all-world players this year, but you look ahead two years from now, get a couple of guys in their early 20s that have two years of NHL experience, and that's when those guys tend to really come into their own, and that's lining up really well with this timeline. So that's our goal.

Bowman on the uniqueness of the negotiations where money and term weren’t the biggest factors, but instead being about aligning interests with McDavid and the organization:

“Yeah, in my experience, usually in every negotiation, it's a factor of the term and the salary. Those are the two things. And then once you get agreement on that, you talk about the structure, you talk about other things, but I would say in every other negotiation, it's focused on the money. So it was really an unprecedented type of situation and it was really trying to get Connor to a comfort level where this felt right.

"I said from the beginning, I don't know when it's going to be, but Connor's going to sign when it feels right to him, then he's going to make up his mind. So in the process of those discussions, it's my job to have conversations and talk to him and explain things and understand what he has to say. I'm not here to share what those conversations are, but we had a number of really good conversations with him, and it was never once about terms or dollars. So it's extremely unusual, but the circumstances are unusual. Connor's such a special player and special guy and leader that I think this situation called for probably a different approach.”

Bowman on the signing of defenceman Jake Walman to a seven-year, $49 million ($7M AAV) contract on Monday alongside the McDavid announcement:

“Yeah, very excited. Had a great chat with Jake when he came in today to sign it. He's pumped. That process has gone on for a while, and it was a situation of trying to work within our structure, but also reward Jake for not only his current play, but also his position in the, the landscape. When you have a year left on your deal, you're probably trying to navigate what my value is going to be if I sign, if I don't sign, and what the market is going to look like. There are a lot of predictions or a lot of guesswork in that.

"But in my conversations with Jake, it reminded me of when we traded for him, and I talked to him about coming to Edmonton, and we really believe in him as a player, and we think this is going to be a great opportunity, and we don't look at this as a one-year situation. Right after that first conversation I had with him, I said we saw him as a player who could help us and be a part of this in the future. Obviously, that's something that players like to hear, and they like to understand their role not only in the current group, but in the future. He’s been a great fit for our team. He came in and he really changed the complexion of our D, and it kind of made everyone just fit in their spots just right. I was really impressed with his ability, and he’s a super competitive guy. It wasn't until we got him on our team that I realized how much of a warrior he is. He blocks shots all the time. He's very competitive, physical, and he's got that competitive side. On top of that, he's such a great skater. He has a really effortless stride, and his mobility is really good. He's got a big shot, he's comfortable playing on the right side, which was something that we were looking for. It's always great to have a lot of right-hand defencemen.

"He's an offensive weapon when he's on the right side because he's got that one timer, and he just gives us a threat offensively beyond just Ekholm and Bouchard. Along with him and Nurse, we've got four guys who can all make plays. Jake and Darnell are great skaters, big guys and strong, so when you add that all up, it's a very big piece of the current team. Going forward, I believe having a strong defence is very important to your long-term success as a team – especially when you have some offensive forwards that are very talented. You can support them with guys that are comfortable with the puck, but not such one-way players that they can't dig in and play in their own end. I think Jake checked all those boxes, so I'm very happy that he believed in us and wanted to be here.”

