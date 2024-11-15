TAIT'S EIGHT: McDavid's milestone makes for incredible night at Rogers Place

Long-time sports journalist Cam Tait joins EdmontonOilers.com to deliver his eight thoughts from a special night at Rogers Place on Thursday when Connor McDavid recorded his 1000th career point. Living with Cerebral Palsy his entire life, Cam hasn't let his condition prevent him from having a successful 45-year career as a sports writer, with bylines seen in the Edmonton Journal and Edmonton Sun.

8. Now this fan knows how to pick games

A good hour before the puck, this particular fan swiftly walked into the main doors of Rogers Place right off 104th Avenue. He was no more than maybe eight years old.

On the escalator, he had a sign in his left hand saying, “It’s my first Oilers game, and I came to see McDavid score his 1,000th point.”

7. Mr. McDavid in the house

Connor’s dad Brian was at the game to take in the milestone. One has to wonder how many goals he and his mother Kelly have seen him score live and in person. But Thusday’s goal... well, there are no words.

“My dad made the trip, so it was never not going to be tonight. It would have been a long flight home for him tomorrow," McDavid said.

McDavid’s mom Kelly was at home watching, recovering from foot surgery.

"I don't know if she'll be up, but I'll definitely call her tomorrow," McDavid said.