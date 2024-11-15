TAIT'S EIGHT: McDavid's milestone makes for incredible night at Rogers Place

Long-time Edmonton sports writer Cam Tait delivers his eight thoughts from McDavid's milestone night at Rogers Place on Thursday evening, creating memories for both fans & players

Nashville Predators v Edmonton Oilers

By Cam Tait
@camtait Special to EdmontonOilers.com

Long-time sports journalist Cam Tait joins EdmontonOilers.com to deliver his eight thoughts from a special night at Rogers Place on Thursday when Connor McDavid recorded his 1000th career point. Living with Cerebral Palsy his entire life, Cam hasn't let his condition prevent him from having a successful 45-year career as a sports writer, with bylines seen in the Edmonton Journal and Edmonton Sun.

8. Now this fan knows how to pick games

A good hour before the puck, this particular fan swiftly walked into the main doors of Rogers Place right off 104th Avenue. He was no more than maybe eight years old.

On the escalator, he had a sign in his left hand saying, “It’s my first Oilers game, and I came to see McDavid score his 1,000th point.”

7. Mr. McDavid in the house

Connor’s dad Brian was at the game to take in the milestone. One has to wonder how many goals he and his mother Kelly have seen him score live and in person. But Thusday’s goal... well, there are no words.

“My dad made the trip, so it was never not going to be tonight. It would have been a long flight home for him tomorrow," McDavid said.

McDavid’s mom Kelly was at home watching, recovering from foot surgery.

"I don't know if she'll be up, but I'll definitely call her tomorrow," McDavid said.

McDavid scores his 1,000th career NHL goal on a pass from Draisaitl

6. Role model, Esq.

At every Oilers home game, the Rona Skater makes their way from the player tunnel and skates around the Oilers zone before joining them on the blue line for the national anthems.

Nine-year-old Logan Greene was the lucky kid Thursday night and was on the right side of McDavid.

"I always enjoy those. It's always great to see the kids out there. They're always excited," McDavid said. "They always seem to wedge their way in there between Bouch and I or Hyms. But of course, I just say hi and that's all you can really do. I'm trying to get ready for the game as well, so it was a nice little moment there with him."

5. The Three Amigos

It was fitting to have Darnell Nurse, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid all speaking to the media in the dressing room after the game.

All had a part to play in McDavid’s historic goal: Draisaitl fed McDavid a saucer-like pass on an odd-man rush in the second period after Nurse provided the first pass.

Nurse, who had been struggling early in the season, has been terrific over the past few games for the Oilers and scored his first goal of the season Thursday. In overtime, he ended the game off a terrific behind-the-back pass from McDavid.

"It's amazing how there can be a fitting moment where everyone's who's been around for a long time – spending a lot of time together and have been through the ups and downs – it all comes together at the right moments and it's pretty cool to be out there and be a part of something that Connor did and has worked so hard for," Nurse said. "It's amazing what he does every night and it's cool when he passes these milestones and he gets celebrated for it."

Nurse blasts a one-timer from McDavid for the overtime winner

4. The Unselfish wardrobe

Oilers players, coaches and management had t-shirts on after the game with a picture of McDavid in sunglasses with text around it saying, "This guy’s got 1000 NHL Pts??"

“I took this picture,” Draisaitl admitted post-game. “I didn’t make them myself, but I was the guy to send out the picture and then Brad Harrison, our equipment manager, takes it from there and he’s good with stuff like that.”

Nurse and Nugent-Hopkins later rolled in a special cake for the captain to mark his milestone.

3. A celebration for all

The entire Oilers bench leapt to their feet and got on the ice to congratulate McDavid as soon as he scored his milestone goal.

Later, in his post-game press conference. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch was asked about the friendly mob.

His answer was simple: “We’re all very happy for him.”

McDavid, meanwhile, took his time articulating what the support means to him.

"Just seeing the way the players reacted, that means the world to me. It means everything to me," McDavid said. "Seeing my teammates happy and hearing the fans, that stuff means more to me than any of the numbers or anything like that. So it was a really special moment, honestly, and these milestones – I said the other day – it's a great time to reflect and look back, and it's been a good ten years. Hopefully, ten more good ones."

Connor speaks after recording his 1,000th point on Thursday night

2. Unsung heroes

We all know the importance of everyone inside a hockey team's dressing room to achieving success.

While McDavid spoke to the assembled media in the dressing room, equipment manager Brad Harrison dug up equipment bags from under the stalls where players sit. Then, Harrison started methodically putting equipment into bags, which headed to the team’s chartered aircraft for Friday’s trip to Toronto.

Head equipment manager Jeff Lang embraced Connor after he got to the bench following his 1,000th point and later showed the whole bowl of Rogers Place the special puck on the jumbotron to large applause.

McDavid will be the first one to sign the praises of equipment and medical staff.

1. Body language said it all

After McDavid scored his historic 1,000th point, he went into the corner boards behind the left of the Nashville goal.

He smiled.

He didn’t jump up and down. In fact, McDavid pointed to Draisaitl, the player who gave him the puck.

It was absolutely an act of profound sharing on one of his biggest nights.

McDavid reaches an incredible milestone in a 3-2 OT victory

