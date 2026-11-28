EDMONTON -- Kaapo Kakko scored twice in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken rallied to hand the Edmonton Oilers their season-high fifth straight loss with a 4-2 win at Rogers Place on Friday.
Kakko scores two in third, Kraken rally to hand Oilers fifth straight loss
McDavid runs season-opening home point streak to 14 for Edmonton, which goes 1-for-8 on power play
Jordan Eberle and Vince Dunn also scored, and Matty Beniers had two assists for the Kraken (12-10-1), who were 2-5-0 in their previous seven.
“It was just a little bit more cohesive, a little bit more understanding of being connected in certain situations and a little bit more aggressive, obviously,” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. “We had some big saves too. You can’t hold them down to nothing, that’s for sure.”
Philipp Grubauer made 16 saves on 18 shots before being replaced by Joey Daccord to start the third period because of an upper-body injury. Daccord stopped all nine shots he faced.
“It had something to do with the collision,” Lambert said of Grubauer's run-in in the crease with Oilers forward Colton Dach in the second period. “I didn’t think there was an effort to stop at all and that’s disappointing from my standpoint.”
Lambert had no update on Grubauer's status after the game.
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers (17-7-4), who are 0-4-1 during their streak. Tristan Jarry made 28 saves.
“There had to be a level of urgency for us. We dropped four in a row, this will be five now,” Edmonton coach Mike Babcock said. “We had a team in our building. We had two days off, we should be fresh. We have no excuses to play the way we did tonight.
“Tonight for me, anyway, was the worst one. I didn’t think we played any good the other night (a 5-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, the Oilers' seventh game in 11 days), but I thought we had a reason. Tonight, this game was not good enough.”
Edmonton, which entered Friday tied with the Utah Mammoth for the second-ranked power play in the NHL (32.2 percent), went 1-for-8 on the man-advantage.
“It was terrible, obviously not up to our standards,” Draisaitl said. “We’ve got to figure that out.”
The teams will play again in Seattle on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KONG, SN, TVAS) to finish the home-and-home, back-to-back set.
“It was not easy, the whole night was not easy, a lot of penalties, but our PK did a good job,” Kakko said. “They scored one, but overall they (the penalty kill) did a good job and that’s one of the reasons we got two points.”
Kakko tied it 2-2 at 12:48 after an Evan Bouchard clearing attempt went off the stick of Beniers to Mackie Samoskevich, who sent it back to Kakko in the left face-off circle for a shot that went in off Jarry’s stick.
Just 2:00 later, Kakko gave the Kraken a 3-2 lead at 14:48. He took a drop pass from Beniers on a 3-on-2, moved into the left circle and sent a wrist shot blocker side past Jarry.
“I was a little surprised,” Kakko said. “It was a nice read by Matty to get the puck first and he dropped it to me and kind of took the D away also. I was looking for a pass. I think it was (Adam) Larsson yelling right behind me that he wants it, but I took the shot this time.”
Dunn added an empty-net goal at 18:38 for the 4-2 final.
Eberle put the Kraken ahead 1-0 at 11:21 of the first period. He knocked down a pass by Oilers forward Jason Dickinson at the left side of the net before chopping the puck in from in tight.
McDavid tied it 1-1 on the power play at 4:57 of the second period, taking a crossing pass from Bouchard and sending a wrist shot from just above the left dot to the far side.
McDavid extended his season-opening home point streak to 14 games (29 points; seven goals, 22 assists), and matched Mark Messier (14 games from Oct. 9 to Dec. 9, 1987) for the fourth-longest run in franchise history. Wayne Gretzky holds the three longest in franchise history (23 games in 1983-84, 20 games in 1982-83 and 16 games in 1987-88).
Draisaitl put Edmonton ahead 2-1 at 13:07, taking a backdoor feed from Vasily Podkolzin and stuffing it inside the right post.
McDavid appeared to make it 3-1 during an Edmonton power play with 23 seconds left in the period, but his goal was waved off because of an interference penalty against Draisaitl.
“I’ve never quite seen anything like it, but that’s OK, sometimes the game is fast for the refs too,” Draisaitl said. “When you’re losing it is always concerning. There’s a reason why you lose. We’re just beating ourselves.
“There’s nothing that the other team is doing way better than us. It just comes off our stick every single time and it’s in the back of the net. It’s something for us to clean up.”
NOTES: Kakko scored the third-fastest two goals in Kraken history. The only quicker pairs of goals were scored by Eeli Tolvanen (53 seconds on Dec. 28, 2025) and Kakko himself (1:40 on Jan. 11, 2025). ... Seattle went 0-for-4 on the power play. ... Edmonton led 40-10 in hits. ... McDavid became the sixth player in NHL history to hit 60 points in 28 games or fewer and the first since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96 (21); the only others to do so are Gretzky (eight times), Lemieux (four times), Bernie Nicholls, Mike Bossy and Phil Esposito. ... The assist by Bouchard gave him 30 in 28 games, making him the fastest Oilers defenseman to reach the mark in a season, besting Paul Coffey by one game (1986-87). Bouchard also recorded his 287th career assist with Edmonton and matched Charlie Huddy for the third most by a defenseman in franchise history. Coffey (460) tops the list. … Podkolzin (assist) extended his point streak to seven games (nine points; five goals, four assists).