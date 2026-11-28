Philipp Grubauer made 16 saves on 18 shots before being replaced by Joey Daccord to start the third period because of an upper-body injury. Daccord stopped all nine shots he faced.

“It had something to do with the collision,” Lambert said of Grubauer's run-in in the crease with Oilers forward Colton Dach in the second period. “I didn’t think there was an effort to stop at all and that’s disappointing from my standpoint.”

Lambert had no update on Grubauer's status after the game.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers (17-7-4), who are 0-4-1 during their streak. Tristan Jarry made 28 saves.

“There had to be a level of urgency for us. We dropped four in a row, this will be five now,” Edmonton coach Mike Babcock said. “We had a team in our building. We had two days off, we should be fresh. We have no excuses to play the way we did tonight.

“Tonight for me, anyway, was the worst one. I didn’t think we played any good the other night (a 5-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, the Oilers' seventh game in 11 days), but I thought we had a reason. Tonight, this game was not good enough.”

Edmonton, which entered Friday tied with the Utah Mammoth for the second-ranked power play in the NHL (32.2 percent), went 1-for-8 on the man-advantage.

“It was terrible, obviously not up to our standards,” Draisaitl said. “We’ve got to figure that out.”

The teams will play again in Seattle on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KONG, SN, TVAS) to finish the home-and-home, back-to-back set.

“It was not easy, the whole night was not easy, a lot of penalties, but our PK did a good job,” Kakko said. “They scored one, but overall they (the penalty kill) did a good job and that’s one of the reasons we got two points.”

Kakko tied it 2-2 at 12:48 after an Evan Bouchard clearing attempt went off the stick of Beniers to Mackie Samoskevich, who sent it back to Kakko in the left face-off circle for a shot that went in off Jarry’s stick.