The Edmonton Oilers play host to the Seattle Kraken on Friday at Rogers Place.
Follow along for live updates, highlights, stats and more, then check back after the final buzzer for the Quick Recap. View the Gamecenter for more stats.
Updates, highlights, stats & more as the Oilers host the Kraken on Friday at Rogers Place
The Edmonton Oilers play host to the Seattle Kraken on Friday at Rogers Place.
Follow along for live updates, highlights, stats and more, then check back after the final buzzer for the Quick Recap. View the Gamecenter for more stats.
Podkolzin - McDavid - Draisaitl
Dach - Nugent-Hopkins - Kapanen
Formenton - Dickinson - Joseph
Jones - Michaels - Frederic
Ekholm - Bouchard
Shea - Murphy
Walman - Emberson
Jarry
Levi