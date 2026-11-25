EDMONTON, AB - The Champs are here.

Decked in green & gold and with the Grey Cup in tow, the Edmonton Elks were welcomed to Rogers Place and brought onto the ice prior to puck drop against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday in celebration of their 2026 CFL Championship to raucous applause.

The Elks defeated the Montreal Alouettes 37-30 in the 113th Grey Cup at McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Nov. 15, their first championship since 2015 and 15th in franchise history.

Head Coach Mark Kilam, a University of Alberta Golden Bears football alumnus, raised the trophy over his head while sporting an Oilers hat before passing the cup down the line to his players as they received a huge standing ovation from the crowd at Rogers Place.

After the Elks' win earlier this month, the Oilers pulled on Elks hats for their post-game media availabilities after their 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers to acknowledge their championship's impact on the city, with Leon Draisaitl saying, "They started it off for our city, and we'll be able to finish it off."