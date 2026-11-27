PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken

EDMONTON, AB – Back-to-back with the Kraken.

Fresh off a two-day break for American Thanksgiving, the Edmonton Oilers will start a home-and-away set with their Pacific Division opponents from the West Coast on Friday night when they host the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place in the first of a back-to-back.

Edmonton will then head to Seattle after the game concludes for the second leg of the back-to-back at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.

The Oilers look to respond after dropping their fourth straight game (0-3-1) in a 5-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, which cut the gap between themselves and their rivals to three points for first place in the Pacific.

A two-horse race in the division tightened after the Golden Knights pounced in the third period with two goals in 3:21 to take a two-goal lead they protected the rest of the way, despite Vasily Podkolzin's 14th goal of the season coming just 16 seconds later to make it 4-3. Connor McDavid also picked up his 14th of the year, with Colton Dach picking up the other tally for Edmonton and Evan Bouchard adding two assists. Devon Levi made 22 saves.

The Oilers finished a tough stretch of seven games in 11 days, which contributed to a slower start against the Golden Knights, who led 2-0 after the first period, so the rest came at the right time for them and they're looking to come out refreshed for another important weekend set against a division rival.