"Well, there's no question about it," said Head Coach Mike Babcock about how fatigue contributed to Tuesday's loss. "Every team in the league gets set up at times. If you look at our schedule coming up now, we got four two-day blocks and the longest Christmas break in the history of the NHL, so we're set up pretty good here. This last little bit, though, when you're on the road every single night, and you play 14 games or something like that in 25 days, it's real, and we can't pretend it's not."
"I don't think our team tried not to be ready, and I don't think our team tried not to compete. So now the reason we practice today and not tomorrow is because now you get 36 hours off, get yourself freshened up, get yourself ready to go, and let's come back flying."
American Thanksgiving marks the time when the League begins to really take shape as it relates to the playoff picture, and the Oilers currently sit 13 points up on the third spot in the Pacific Division, currently owned by the Anaheim Ducks with 28, along with owning three of the NHL's top-four scorers in McDavid (59 - 1st), Draisaitl (47 - 3rd) and Bouchard (41 - 4th).
The Oilers and Kraken are set to meet for the second time this season after Edmonton came away with a 3-1 victory in their last meeting on Oct. 3. The Oilers are 16-4-0 all-time versus the Kraken, winning 13 of their last 15 meetings, and are 9-1-0 at home.