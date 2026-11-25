The Edmonton Oilers play host to the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place on Tuesday.
Follow along for live updates, highlights, stats and more, then check back after the final buzzer for the Quick Recap. View the Gamecenter for more stats.
Updates, highlights, stats & more as the Oilers host the Golden Knights on Tuesday at Rogers Place
The Edmonton Oilers play host to the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place on Tuesday.
Follow along for live updates, highlights, stats and more, then check back after the final buzzer for the Quick Recap. View the Gamecenter for more stats.
Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Kapanen
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Joseph
Hallander - Dickinson - Dach
Formenton - Michaels - Frederic
Ekholm - Bouchard
Shea - Murphy
Mukhamadullin - Walman
Levi
Jarry