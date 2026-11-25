EDMONTON – Jack Eichel scored twice, and the Vegas Golden Knights handed the Edmonton Oilers their fourth straight loss, 5-3 at Rogers Place on Tuesday.
Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights hand Oilers fourth straight loss
Connelly has two goals, assist; McDavid scores for Edmonton
Trevor Connelly had two goals and an assist, and Mitch Marner had two assists for the Golden Knights (15-6-5), who have won two in a row following a four-game skid. Carter Hart made 21 saves.
“They’re a very good hockey team over there; we knew they were going to make a push, and they did, and I didn’t think we helped ourselves in the east-west, in the high ice in the O-zone in the third period,” Vegas coach Ryan Craig said. “We needed to get back to being direct and that’s what we did in the third.”
Connor McDavid, Colton Dach and Vasily Podkolzin scored for the Oilers (17-6-4), who are 0-3-1 during a season-long losing streak. Evan Bouchard had two assists, and Devon Levi made 22 saves.
“It was a tough first period. There was a lot to like in the second. We just didn’t find a way in the third,” McDavid said. “I didn’t think we were very good with the puck.
“It’s been a tough stretch, obviously. A lot of games, a lot of travel, a lot of late nights. There’s no excuse, obviously. We’ve got to find a way to put a couple wins together here.”
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had one shot on goal in 19:47 of ice time in his return for Edmonton after missing the previous five games with an undisclosed injury.
"They were way more competitive than us in the first period,” Oilers coach Mike Babcock said. “When you look at the schedule we've had, you never want to make any excuses for anyone, but I knew this would be a tough night. But I didn't expect us to play like we did to start.
“I thought our second period was absolutely fantastic, dominant. I expected we'd come out and win in the third and we didn't. Any way you look at it, it's not good enough.”
Eichel put the Golden Knights ahead 1-0 on the power play at 6:13 of the first period, taking a cross-ice feed from Marner and scoring far side over Levi’s glove with a wrist shot from the left dot.
Connelly extended it to 2-0 at 9:07. Oilers defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin broke up a pass in front of the Edmonton crease before having the puck stripped by Connelly, who quickly lifted a backhand past Levi’s glove.
“It was good, we played a really good team game, and we needed that against one of the best teams in the League,” Connelly said. “We had to stay over top of their top guys and I think everyone in the group did a great job of that, and this is huge. This is getting us back on the right track and it’s a huge win for the group. This gives us a lot of momentum.”
The Oilers appeared to score at 16:52 when Podkolzin sent a wrist shot from the high slot off the right post and in off Hart, but it was waved off due to goaltender interference by Edmonton forward Mathieu Joseph, with Hart losing his stick and the net coming off its moorings.
Dach cut it to 2-1 at 3:03 of the second period, tipping in a slap shot from the point by Bouchard glove side past Hart.
“I think we kind of shot ourselves in the foot with turnovers and they capitalized on them,” Bouchard said. “Consistency’s a hard thing, I think what makes good teams good is they are consistent in a lot of the games, so we’ve got to find a way to do that.”
McDavid tied it 2-2 with 19 seconds left in the period, skating in from the blue line and finishing a give-and-go with Kasperi Kapanen with a wrist shot over Hart’s blocker.
Hart remained down after the goal and left the ice, but returned to open the third period. He was replaced briefly by Adin Hill, who didn’t face a shot.
“He just tightened up,” Craig said of Hart.
Nic Dowd gave Vegas a 3-2 lead 2:08 into the third period, taking a passing out front from behind the net by Marc Gatcomb and sliding it past Levi.
“It was a four-point swing, and it’s obviously two really good teams going at it,” Dowd said. “That’s a high-level team, they play really good hockey for three periods and it’s good for us to understand that and come into this building and play that way and stay consistent with it, regardless of the score.
“When they came back to tie it up, I thought we responded well.”
Eichel’s second goal pushed it to 4-2 at 5:29, a wrist shot from the right dot off a pass from the slot by Connelly.
Podkolzin made it 4-3 just 16 seconds later, retrieving a rebound off a shot by Connor Murphy and lifting it over a prone Hart.
Connelly then scored into an empty net at 17:28 for the 5-3 final.
NOTES: Marner (762 games) became the 15th-fastest player in NHL history to reach the 600-assist mark, and the third-fastest active player to do so, behind McDavid (616) and Sidney Crosby (704). ... McDavid became the 10th NHL player in the past 30 years (since 1996-97) to record a 13-game season-opening home point streak. He’s the third different skater in franchise history with a run of that length after Wayne Gretzky (23 games in 1983-84, 20 games in 1982-83 and 16 games in 1987-88) and Mark Messier (14 games in 1987-88). ... Bouchard (12 goals, 29 assists in 27 games) became the fastest Edmonton defenseman to reach 40 points in a season, eclipsing Paul Coffey’s mark (30 games in 1985-86). ... Oilers forward Filip Hallander left with a lower-body injury after five shifts in the first period and did not return. “Yeah, that wasn’t good,” Babcock said.
Podkolzin made it 4-3 just 16 seconds later, retrieving a rebound off a shot by Connor Murphy and lifting it over a prone Hart.
Connelly then scored into an empty net at 17:28 for the 5-3 final.
NOTES: Marner (716 games) became the 15th-fastest player in NHL history to reach the 600-assist mark, and the third-fastest active player to do so, behind McDavid (616) and Sidney Crosby (704). ... McDavid became the 10th NHL player in the past 30 years (since 1996-97) to record a 13-game season-opening home point streak. He’s the third different skater in franchise history with a run of that length after Wayne Gretzky (23 games in 1983-84, 20 games in 1982-83 and 16 games in 1987-88) and Mark Messier (14 games in 1987-88). ... Bouchard (12 goals, 29 assists in 27 games) became the fastest Edmonton defenseman to reach 40 points in a season, eclipsing Paul Coffey’s mark (30 games in 1985-86). ... Oilers forward Filip Hallander left with a lower-body injury after five shifts in the first period and did not return. “Yeah, that wasn’t good,” Babcock said.