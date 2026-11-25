Connor McDavid, Colton Dach and Vasily Podkolzin scored for the Oilers (17-6-4), who are 0-3-1 during a season-long losing streak. Evan Bouchard had two assists, and Devon Levi made 22 saves.

“It was a tough first period. There was a lot to like in the second. We just didn’t find a way in the third,” McDavid said. “I didn’t think we were very good with the puck.

“It’s been a tough stretch, obviously. A lot of games, a lot of travel, a lot of late nights. There’s no excuse, obviously. We’ve got to find a way to put a couple wins together here.”

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had one shot on goal in 19:47 of ice time in his return for Edmonton after missing the previous five games with an undisclosed injury.

"They were way more competitive than us in the first period,” Oilers coach Mike Babcock said. “When you look at the schedule we've had, you never want to make any excuses for anyone, but I knew this would be a tough night. But I didn't expect us to play like we did to start.

“I thought our second period was absolutely fantastic, dominant. I expected we'd come out and win in the third and we didn't. Any way you look at it, it's not good enough.”

Eichel put the Golden Knights ahead 1-0 on the power play at 6:13 of the first period, taking a cross-ice feed from Marner and scoring far side over Levi’s glove with a wrist shot from the left dot.

Connelly extended it to 2-0 at 9:07. Oilers defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin broke up a pass in front of the Edmonton crease before having the puck stripped by Connelly, who quickly lifted a backhand past Levi’s glove.

“It was good, we played a really good team game, and we needed that against one of the best teams in the League,” Connelly said. “We had to stay over top of their top guys and I think everyone in the group did a great job of that, and this is huge. This is getting us back on the right track and it’s a huge win for the group. This gives us a lot of momentum.”