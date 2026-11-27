EDMONTON, AB - Time to get Krackin'.
Goaltender Tristan Jarry will get the start for the Edmonton Oilers in tonight's first leg of a back-to-back with the Seattle Kraken, while forward Filip Hallander is set to miss extended time with a lower-body injury sustained in Tuesday's defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights, Head Coach Mike Babcock said.
Babcock said Hallander suffered an MCL sprain during the second period of a 5-3 loss to Vegas earlier this week, which could require a multi-week recovery, leading to Max Jones assuming his spot on the fourth line next to Owen Michaels and Trent Frederic.
Forward Zach Hyman remains out with migraines affecting his vision and currently doesn't have a timeline to return, as both he and the club work through the issue to determine the best route forward for the Oilers' assistant captain and veteran leader.
Defenceman Ty Emberson is poised to come in for Shakir Mukhamadullin after skating on the third pair next to Jake Walman at this morning's pre-game skate at Rogers Place.