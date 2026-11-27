Without Hyman, Coach Babcock will assemble a second line consisting of Colton Dach, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kasperi Kapanen with both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl together on the top line with Vasily Podkolzin.

Dach has three goals in his last four games, and Kapanen has enjoyed a strong season so far with 16 points (seven goals) in 27 games, including points in back-to-back games (1G, 2A) and six points (2G, 4A) over his last five games.

"Just kind of stay the same and get to the hard areas," Dach said. "That's kind of where I'm getting lucky, so just go there and play my game. Kind of like I always say, just play my game heavy. [Nuge's] a really good hockey player. Same with Kappy. Really smart. So play my game, win battles, win pucks for them and let them control the play."

Babcock is relying on Nugent-Hopkins to shore up the middle of the ice for the Oilers -- the position he's been most comfortable playing over his career -- after he returned from a five-game absence against Vegas on Tuesday while playing as a winger.

"I just want Nuge to get back to being Nuge, and he's a really good player for us," Babcock said. "Dacher, obviously anytime you're a young guy, and you're getting more, you're trying to find consistency on a nightly basis to show that you have that. Then Kappy might be off to the best start. He's been in the league a long time, so we just want him to focus on work ethic and details, and he'll keep doing well."