ROOKIE CAMP: Oilers prospects primed and ready to impress in Penticton

EDMONTON, AB – The road to the National Hockey League and the Edmonton Oilers runs through the Okanagan.

For the 25 Oilers prospects and camp invites who’ll be heading to Penticton, B.C. for this weekend’s Young Stars Classic as part of 2023 Rookie Camp, they’ll be hoping to start a brand-new season on the right foot by leaving a lasting impression at the tournament on their organization’s respective coaching and management staffs.

After some quick introductions before completing medical and fitness testing down at Rogers Place on Wednesday, the team travels to Penticton to begin four solid days of team-building, practicing, and game action – including three games against the Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets.

There’s an inevitable unfamiliarity that comes with a prospect group being assembled for the first time this week to compete as teammates against other teams’ top prospects in Penticton, but on an individual level, the skills and specialties that each player brings to the table can go a long way in building that early chemistry.

“Tryouts can always be tough for getting into a rhythm with the guys you're playing with because you've never really had experience with them,” said Carter Savoie, who’s participating in his second Oilers Rookie Camp this year.

“But I think just kind of sticking to the strengths that I'm good at, focusing on those areas, having good skating and getting up and down the ice well – all that kind of stuff [helps]. Get familiar with everyone and get a good start going there.”