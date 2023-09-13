ROOKIE CAMP: Oilers prospects primed and ready to impress in Penticton

News Feed

RELEASE: Vermilion selected as Celebrating Oil Country feature town

RELEASE: Vermilion selected as Celebrating Oil Country feature town
RELEASE: Oilers sign Adam Erne to PTO

RELEASE: Oilers sign Adam Erne to PTO
RELEASE: Oilers 2023 Rookie Camp details released

RELEASE: Oilers 2023 Rookie Camp details released
BLOG: Oilers hard at work establishing early habits

BLOG: Oilers hard at work establishing early habits
BLOG: Family and fatherhood part of a matured Oilers locker room

BLOG: Family and fatherhood part of a matured Oilers locker room
BLOG: Brown finding comfort, familiarity in bounce-back opportunity with Oilers

BLOG: Brown finding comfort, familiarity in bounce-back opportunity with Oilers
BLOG: Draisaitl and the Oilers work towards singular goal

BLOG: Draisaitl and the Oilers work towards singular goal
RELEASE: Welcome Back Hockey Weekend coming to ICE District

RELEASE: Welcome Back Hockey Weekend coming to ICE District
FEATURE: McDavid excited to make new memories at 2023 Heritage Classic

FEATURE: McDavid excited to make new memories at 2023 Heritage Classic
BLOG: The time is now for McDavid and the Oilers

BLOG: The time is now for McDavid and the Oilers
BLOG: Oilers arrive early as captain's skates commence at Rogers Place

BLOG: Oilers arrive early as captain's skates commence at Rogers Place
RELEASE: Oilers announce video coaching changes

RELEASE: Oilers announce video coaching changes
ROSTER REDUX: Evander Kane

ROSTER REDUX: Evander Kane
Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2023

Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2023
ROSTER REDUX: Derek Ryan

ROSTER REDUX: Derek Ryan
RELEASE: The Drop on Oilers+ announced among Rosie Awards finalists

RELEASE: The Drop on Oilers+ announced among Rosie Awards finalists
RELEASE: Oilers sign Sam Gagner, Brandon Sutter to PTOs

RELEASE: Oilers sign Sam Gagner, Brandon Sutter to PTOs
ROSTER REDUX: Jack Campbell

ROSTER REDUX: Jack Campbell

ROOKIE CAMP: Oilers prospects primed and ready to impress in Penticton

A strong showing at this weekend's Young Stars Classic can serve as the launching point for a great season for the established prospects and camp invites attending Oilers Rookie Camp

DEV_6190
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – The road to the National Hockey League and the Edmonton Oilers runs through the Okanagan.

For the 25 Oilers prospects and camp invites who’ll be heading to Penticton, B.C. for this weekend’s Young Stars Classic as part of 2023 Rookie Camp, they’ll be hoping to start a brand-new season on the right foot by leaving a lasting impression at the tournament on their organization’s respective coaching and management staffs.

After some quick introductions before completing medical and fitness testing down at Rogers Place on Wednesday, the team travels to Penticton to begin four solid days of team-building, practicing, and game action – including three games against the Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets.

There’s an inevitable unfamiliarity that comes with a prospect group being assembled for the first time this week to compete as teammates against other teams’ top prospects in Penticton, but on an individual level, the skills and specialties that each player brings to the table can go a long way in building that early chemistry.

“Tryouts can always be tough for getting into a rhythm with the guys you're playing with because you've never really had experience with them,” said Carter Savoie, who’s participating in his second Oilers Rookie Camp this year.

“But I think just kind of sticking to the strengths that I'm good at, focusing on those areas, having good skating and getting up and down the ice well – all that kind of stuff [helps]. Get familiar with everyone and get a good start going there.”

Oilers prospects prepare to play at the Young Stars Classic

Edmonton’s Rookie Camp roster boasts an intriguing blend of established prospects and fresh camp invites, with some notable returnees in Xavier Bourgault, Max Wanner, Carter Savoie, Matvey Petrov and Tyler Tullio looking to showcase their growth as players year-over-year since making their Young Stars Classic debuts in 2022 following the tournament’s return from a three-year hiatus.

Bourgault, Savoie and Tullio all have professional experience after suiting up for the Bakersfield Condors during the 2022-23 AHL season and represent three of the 10 prospects that the Oilers have competing at the Young Stars Classic this weekend who are under contract for the coming campaign. 

Camp invite Xavier Bernard, the 23-year-old left-shot defenceman who was acquired by the Condors via trade last season, is the only other player with pro games under his belt after splitting 47 games in ’22-23 with the AHL’s Belleville Bulls, Bakersfield and the ECHL’s Allen Americans.

“It was the first time and it was really exciting for me,” Wanner said when discussing his first Rookie Camp in 2022. “I'd never done it before, and I thought I made a good impression. This year, I'm looking to build off that and make an even stronger impression.”

DEV_6190
DEV_6156
DEV_6224
DEV_6161
DEV_6169
DEV_6179
DEV_6124
DEV_6105
DEV_6117
DEV_6130
DEV_6135
DEV_6099
/

2023 Oilers Rookie Camp Fitness Testing & Medicals

Photo credit: Andy Devlin

For the attending players, the Young Stars Classic will be their first taste of competitive action since the conclusion of their respective ’22-23 junior hockey, collegiate or professional seasons.

“I think it's about getting into game shape because you get to play some games,” Wanner added. “I haven't played since the playoffs in the WHL and I'm looking to take some experience out of the games heading into camp.”

While the tournament represents a good first opportunity for prospects to switch gears back to game action, it also marks the opportunity for them to showcase their growth over the previous year and earn early reps that can serve as the building blocks for a strong start to the coming campaign.

“For sure, my goal is to start with a big rookie tournament in Penticton,” said Bourgault, who recorded 13 goals and 34 points over 62 games during his professional debut with the Condors last season. “I think I did it last year and it went pretty well, but I want to take another step this year with a pro season behind my back from last year.”

The 2021 first-round pick (22nd overall) by the Oilers is one of the more veteran prospects for Edmonton, with this year marking the L’Islet, QC product’s third Oilers rookie camp. With more than half the club’s roster being filled by camp invites who’ll be keen to impress, Bourgault understands he’ll be relied upon as one of the leaders this weekend in Penticton.

Xavier speaks to the media at the start of Rookie Camp

“I like to help the younger players,” he said. “I think for me, the last couple of years, I was one of the younger players and I remember the older players helping me and talking to me, so just be more comfortable in the team, on the ice and [answering] questions. I'm there for the younger players if they have questions for me.”

The Oilers open their 2023 Young Stars Classic schedule on Friday at 5:00 pm MT against the Winnipeg Jets and all games will be streamed live on Oilers Plus. Fans can tune in for free with a three-day trial and may also purchase a full-year subscription for just $23.99 with the promo code ROOKIE23, which will be active through Monday.