ROOKIE CAMP: Howard poised to perform, showcase readiness for NHL role with Oilers

"It's a sweet opportunity that I have. It's not too stressful. It's pretty unreal, so just come in here with a good attitude and have some fun," Howard said from Oilers Rookie Camp on Thursday

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – As cool as you like from the man with the nickname 'Iceman'.

For forward Isaac Howard, everything feels like it's already starting to fall into place for him in Oil Country as he embarks on his first professional season – beginning with Oilers Rookie Camp this week, where he hopes to show his new club that he's ahead of the curve and ready to compete for an NHL role in 2025-26.

“It feels great,” Howard said on Thursday after the first on-ice session of Oilers Rookie Camp. “I’m just happy to get going. It just feels good to be here around the rink, start finding my way, and we’ve got a game tomorrow. It’s coming up quick, but it's exciting.”

It’s hard to dent the smile and swagger of Howard after he arrived in Edmonton this week ahead of his first season of professional hockey, with the highly touted prospect and summer trade acquisition’s sights firmly set on making a strong impression at Oilers Rookie Camp that he can carry into Main. Camp next week to showcase his readiness for an NHL opportunity in Oil Country.

Howard participated in his first informal skates with the club this week alongside a handful of Oilers regulars before joining the rest of the prospects for the beginning of Rookie Camp, with the first on-ice session being held on Thursday at the Downtown Community Arena in preparation for weekend matches with the Flames Rookies at Rogers Place (Friday) and Scotiabank Saddledome (Sunday).

Both games will be streamed live on OilersPlus.com.

Isaac speaks to the media on Thursday during Oilers Rookie Camp

The reigning Hobey Baker Award winner as the NCAA’s top player with the Michigan State Spartans last year has ambitions of making the jump straight to the NHL this season by cracking the Oilers opening night roster, believing he has the attitude and skills at his disposal to make it happen in October.

“It's going to be a unique challenge, and I think my mindset's just coming in here playing my game," he said. "I hope to make the team, be in the NHL, tackle that part of the game, and at the end of the day, it's fun.

"It's a sweet opportunity that I have. It's not too stressful. It's pretty unreal, so just come in here with a good attitude and have some fun.”

The 2022 first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning was acquired by the Oilers via trade this past offseason and promptly signed to a three-year entry-level contract with the club after posting an impressive 52 points (26 goals) in 37 games with Michigan State, showcasing his electric skating, shooting and playmaking that put him on the fast track to playing professionally this season over returning to the NCAA.

The Hudson, WI product also stood out at the 2025 World Juniors as the tournament's joint top scorer with seven goals (nine points) in seven games, while earning the opportunity to represent his nation at the 2025 World Championships, where he recorded an assist in four contests against tougher competition.

Ripe for a chance to play in the NHL, Howard was prepared to return to Michigan State this season, as no contract had been agreed upon between him and Tampa Bay before the opportunity to join Edmonton arose.

Now, the 21-year-old believes he’s in the right place to break in with an Oilers team coming off back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Final, beginning with a strong showing at Rookie Camp that he can carry into next week's Main Camp.

“I was definitely in a unique situation,” Howard said. "Part of me felt that I was ready. I wanted to play in the NHL. At the same time, I was blessed to have such a good time at Michigan State. In the grand scheme of it, I was ready to go back for another year and be there with the guys to chase a national championship, so I looked at it as a win-win situation. Then I was fortunate enough to get traded and end up in a great spot."

Oilers prospects hit the ice for the first skate of Rookie Camp on Thursday

Being a rookie trying on an Oilers team that boasts Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and ambitions of a third straight run at the Stanley Cup doesn't faze Howard, who sees his situation as an unreal opportunity to have a significant impact on one of the League's top contenders in his first year as a professional.

"I think just the winning culture they have right now," he said. "They've been to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals. We're on the hunt to win the Stanley Cup, and coming into the league as a young guy, not everyone can say that. Being surrounded by the best players in the world, there are so many opportunities to learn from them and continue to grow my game."

Having the chance to compete – and contribute – for a Cup favourite in his first full professional season only adds to the motivation and excitement for a forward that's already beaming with confidence from a standout NCAA career.

All that's left to do now is perform.

"I think that's what's so cool about this place – they want to win the Stanley Cup," he said. "That brings a fun and exciting aspect to it. For me, it's just about playing my game during Training Camp. Hopefully, I'll get in, do my thing, and see where it goes."

