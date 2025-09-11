ROOKIE CAMP: Howard poised to perform, showcase readiness for NHL role with Oilers

EDMONTON, AB – As cool as you like from the man with the nickname 'Iceman'.
For forward Isaac Howard, everything feels like it's already starting to fall into place for him in Oil Country as he embarks on his first professional season – beginning with Oilers Rookie Camp this week, where he hopes to show his new club that he's ahead of the curve and ready to compete for an NHL role in 2025-26.
“It feels great,” Howard said on Thursday after the first on-ice session of Oilers Rookie Camp. “I’m just happy to get going. It just feels good to be here around the rink, start finding my way, and we’ve got a game tomorrow. It’s coming up quick, but it's exciting.”
It’s hard to dent the smile and swagger of Howard after he arrived in Edmonton this week ahead of his first season of professional hockey, with the highly touted prospect and summer trade acquisition’s sights firmly set on making a strong impression at Oilers Rookie Camp that he can carry into Main. Camp next week to showcase his readiness for an NHL opportunity in Oil Country.
Howard participated in his first informal skates with the club this week alongside a handful of Oilers regulars before joining the rest of the prospects for the beginning of Rookie Camp, with the first on-ice session being held on Thursday at the Downtown Community Arena in preparation for weekend matches with the Flames Rookies at Rogers Place (Friday) and Scotiabank Saddledome (Sunday).
Both games will be streamed live on OilersPlus.com.