ROOKIE CAMP: Howard poised to perform, showcase readiness for NHL role with Oilers

The reigning Hobey Baker Award winner as the NCAA’s top player with the Michigan State Spartans last year has ambitions of making the jump straight to the NHL this season by cracking the Oilers opening night roster, believing he has the attitude and skills at his disposal to make it happen in October.

“It's going to be a unique challenge, and I think my mindset's just coming in here playing my game," he said. "I hope to make the team, be in the NHL, tackle that part of the game, and at the end of the day, it's fun.

"It's a sweet opportunity that I have. It's not too stressful. It's pretty unreal, so just come in here with a good attitude and have some fun.”

The 2022 first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning was acquired by the Oilers via trade this past offseason and promptly signed to a three-year entry-level contract with the club after posting an impressive 52 points (26 goals) in 37 games with Michigan State, showcasing his electric skating, shooting and playmaking that put him on the fast track to playing professionally this season over returning to the NCAA.

The Hudson, WI product also stood out at the 2025 World Juniors as the tournament's joint top scorer with seven goals (nine points) in seven games, while earning the opportunity to represent his nation at the 2025 World Championships, where he recorded an assist in four contests against tougher competition.

Ripe for a chance to play in the NHL, Howard was prepared to return to Michigan State this season, as no contract had been agreed upon between him and Tampa Bay before the opportunity to join Edmonton arose.

Now, the 21-year-old believes he’s in the right place to break in with an Oilers team coming off back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Final, beginning with a strong showing at Rookie Camp that he can carry into next week's Main Camp.

“I was definitely in a unique situation,” Howard said. "Part of me felt that I was ready. I wanted to play in the NHL. At the same time, I was blessed to have such a good time at Michigan State. In the grand scheme of it, I was ready to go back for another year and be there with the guys to chase a national championship, so I looked at it as a win-win situation. Then I was fortunate enough to get traded and end up in a great spot."