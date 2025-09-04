RELEASE: Welcome Back Hockey Weekend returns to ICE District

EDMONTON, AB – OEG Sports & Entertainment announced today that Welcome Back Hockey Weekend is coming to ICE District on September 20-21, featuring Oilers Fan Day, the Edmonton Oil Kings home opener and the Edmonton Oilers first 2025-26 pre-season game.

On Saturday, Sept. 20, Oilers Fan Day in partnership with Global Edmonton and 880 CHED, returns to ICE District from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM. This family-friendly event offers a variety of activities for Oilers fans of all ages, including the largest locker room sale of the season, with game-used equipment and exclusive, limited-edition Oilers gear, plus opportunities to meet and take photos with Oil Kings and Oilers alumni in Ford Hall. Fans can also attend the Oilers open practice inside Rogers Place and take part in a select-a-seat event to test-drive available season seats.

Outside in ICE District Plaza, fans can enjoy a variety of activities, including face painting, balloon art, bouncy castles, a ball hockey zone and more, along with appearances from Hunter the Lynx and Louie the Lion.

Admission to all Oilers Fan Day festivities is free of charge and fans are encouraged to join Oilers LOILTY Rewards at LoiltyRewards.com for exclusive Fan Day perks. Visit EdmontonOilers.com/FanDay for more Information.

Following Oilers Fan Day, attendees can catch the Oil Kings home opener against the Red Deer Rebels at 4:00 PM at Rogers Place. Oil Kings tickets are on sale now at OilKings.ca.

On Sunday, Sept. 21, the Oilers pre-season schedule begins at Rogers Place with a 6:00 PM split-squad matchup against the Calgary Flames. Tickets are on sale now at at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets with the game also streaming live on OilersPlus.com.

Western Canada's largest Oktoberfest celebration will also be taking place in Fan Park @ ICE District during Welcome Back Hockey Weekend. Additional information and tickets can be found at IceDistrict.com/Oktoberfest.