BLOG: Brown finding comfort, familiarity in bounce-back opportunity with Oilers
FEATURE: McDavid excited to make new memories at 2023 Heritage Classic
BLOG: The time is now for McDavid and the Oilers
BLOG: Oilers arrive early as captain's skates commence at Rogers Place
RELEASE: Oilers announce video coaching changes
ROSTER REDUX: Evander Kane
Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2023
ROSTER REDUX: Derek Ryan
RELEASE: The Drop on Oilers+ announced among Rosie Awards finalists
RELEASE: Oilers sign Sam Gagner, Brandon Sutter to PTOs
ROSTER REDUX: Jack Campbell
BLOG: Bouchard signed and ready to grow
RELEASE: Oilers sign Bouchard to two-year extension
RELEASE: Second annual Pride Cup slated for Sunday
ROSTER REDUX: Stuart Skinner
RELEASE: Oilers hire Rick Pracey as Director of Amateur Scouting
RELEASE: Oilers single game tickets on sale August 31
OILERS PLUS: The Drop Episode 21 takes you to the NHL Draft in Nashville

RELEASE: Welcome Back Hockey Weekend coming to ICE District

September 23-24 festivities include Oilers Fan Day, which features the largest locker room sale of the season, an alumni autograph session and an open practice

By Press Release

EDMONTON, AB – OEG Sports & Entertainment announced today that Welcome Back Hockey Weekend, in partnership with Global Edmonton and 630 CHED, is coming to ICE District on September 23 and 24, featuring Oilers Fan Day, the Edmonton Oil Kings home opener and the first 2023-24 Edmonton Oilers preseason game.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, Oilers Fan Day returns to ICE District from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM. This free admission, family-friendly event has a variety of activities for Oilers fans of all ages, including the largest locker room sale of the season, an Oilers alumni autograph session and hot-stove interview with Craig MacTavish and Steve MacIntyre – hosted by Jack Michaels – plus the opportunity to watch an open practice inside Rogers Place during Oilers Training Camp.

Out in ICE District Plaza, fans can enjoy a wide variety of family-friendly activities, including a hockey skills zone, a kids zone with bouncy castles, food trucks, prizes, and a chance to meet Oilers mascot Hunter as well as members of the Orange & Blue Ice Crew.

Go to EdmontonOilers.com/FanDay for additional information including a detailed itinerary for the day.

Following Oilers Fan Day, hockey fans can catch the Edmonton Oil Kings home opener versus the Red Deer Rebels at 7:00 PM at Rogers Place. Oil Kings tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at OilKings.ca

On Sunday, Sept. 24, Oilers preseason officially opens at Rogers Place with a matchup against the Winnipeg Jets at 4:00 PM.

Tickets are available now at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

Go to EdmontonOilers.com/WelcomeBack to learn more about all the weekend’s exciting events in ICE District.

Western Canada’s largest Oktoberfest celebration will also be taking place in ICE District's Fan Park during Welcome Back Hockey Weekend. Additional information and tickets can be found at ICEDistrict.com/Oktoberfest.