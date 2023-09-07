RELEASE: Welcome Back Hockey Weekend coming to ICE District

EDMONTON, AB – OEG Sports & Entertainment announced today that Welcome Back Hockey Weekend, in partnership with Global Edmonton and 630 CHED, is coming to ICE District on September 23 and 24, featuring Oilers Fan Day, the Edmonton Oil Kings home opener and the first 2023-24 Edmonton Oilers preseason game.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, Oilers Fan Day returns to ICE District from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM. This free admission, family-friendly event has a variety of activities for Oilers fans of all ages, including the largest locker room sale of the season, an Oilers alumni autograph session and hot-stove interview with Craig MacTavish and Steve MacIntyre – hosted by Jack Michaels – plus the opportunity to watch an open practice inside Rogers Place during Oilers Training Camp.

Out in ICE District Plaza, fans can enjoy a wide variety of family-friendly activities, including a hockey skills zone, a kids zone with bouncy castles, food trucks, prizes, and a chance to meet Oilers mascot Hunter as well as members of the Orange & Blue Ice Crew.

Go to EdmontonOilers.com/FanDay for additional information including a detailed itinerary for the day.

Following Oilers Fan Day, hockey fans can catch the Edmonton Oil Kings home opener versus the Red Deer Rebels at 7:00 PM at Rogers Place. Oil Kings tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at OilKings.ca.

On Sunday, Sept. 24, Oilers preseason officially opens at Rogers Place with a matchup against the Winnipeg Jets at 4:00 PM.

Tickets are available now at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

Go to EdmontonOilers.com/WelcomeBack to learn more about all the weekend’s exciting events in ICE District.

Western Canada’s largest Oktoberfest celebration will also be taking place in ICE District's Fan Park during Welcome Back Hockey Weekend. Additional information and tickets can be found at ICEDistrict.com/Oktoberfest.