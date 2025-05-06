RELEASE: This is Oil Country Playoffs 50/50 underway

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced today that the Oilers "This is Oil Country" Playoffs 50/50 presented by Rogers is in support of their Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative for Round 2.

The first multi-day raffle of Round 2 is now live and will run until 11:00 PM after Game 4.

The current raffle will feature 50 early-bird prizes, including Oilers playoff tickets, multiple cash prizes, the full team roster of signed jerseys, a Ford Maverick and a Ford Bronco.

"We are excited to announce that our Round 2 Playoffs 50/50 raffles will be in support of our Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative," said Myrna Khan, Executive Director, EOCF. "There’s nothing more Albertan than coming together as a province to help families in need, and making hockey more accessible to all kids – regardless of their background or financial situation. Hockey is at the heart of Oil Country. It teaches hard work, fair play, resilience, teamwork and belonging – values that define Alberta, Oil Country and the bright future we're building together."

With partners including KidSport, Free Play for Kids, Sport Central and the Hockey Alberta Foundation, and programs like First Shift, Colby's Kids, Oilers Hockey School and more, the EOCF is able to help ensure that the transformative power of hockey is accessible to all kids, regardless of their background, through the Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative.

Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will receive $25 for Boston Pizza, a $25 free bet from Play Alberta and a $25 casino bonus also from Play Alberta.

In addition to the main raffle, customers can purchase tickets for the Playoff Bonus raffle running until June 25. The current Playoff Bonus jackpot is over $2.2 million.

Oilers Playoffs 50/50 tickets can be purchased at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.