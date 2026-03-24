RELEASE: This is Oil Country Mega 50/50 underway

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced today the launch of its "This is Oil Country" Mega 50/50 raffle presented by Rogers, running from now until 11:00 PM on April 4 after the Oilers face off against the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place.

This raffle supports the town of Jasper's continued rebuilding efforts through the Jasper Community Team Society, Friends of Jasper National Park and Hinton and Jasper Minor Hockey Associations – in loving memory of the two U18 players who tragically lost their lives in a car accident on February 23.

"The Oilers 'This is Oil Country' Mega 50/50 raffle channels the passion of Oilers fans into meaningful support for communities in need – honouring those affected by tragedy and making a real difference where it matters most," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "We are proud to support Hinton and Jasper Minor Hockey in honour of Kayla Peacock and Danica Hills, the two teenage girls whose lives were tragically lost, as well as the Jasper Community Team Society and Friends of Jasper National Park, helping to ensure the park's ongoing restoration and sustainability while building on our support for the community during the Jasper wildfires."

Following the tragic loss of two teenage players from the U18 Jasper Bearcats, the EOCF is supporting both the Jasper and Hinton minor hockey programs in honour of the two young girls, while also standing with the communities affected by this tragedy.

"Our hockey community is built on more than the game – it is built on relationships, care, and standing together in both celebration and loss," said Jenna McGrath, Director of Hockey, Jasper Minor Hockey. "We honour two teammates who will always be part of our Bearcats team, who will always be part of our hockey family. The Bearcats will carry them with them in every stride, every shift, and every goal. We thank hockey families near and far for standing with us and supporting us."

"Our hockey community is about more than the game – it's about being there for one another, especially in difficult times," said Brit Aspell, Hinton Minor Hockey. "We're honoured to be part of this and to help remember the two young players. They will never be forgotten."

The Jasper Community Team Society (JCTS) supports the wellness and resilience of Jasper residents by coordinating programs, resource, and partnerships. It helps individuals and families stabilize, rebuild and access support where it's needed most.

"Our recovery is moving forward, and we are preparing for the next phase," said Wanda Bogdane, Executive Director, Jasper Community Team Society. "As we do so, we must continue caring for residents experiencing ongoing or more complex needs. We are grateful to everyone lending a hand with Jasper's recovery, because we have further to go. Being designated by Karbon-X for the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation's raffle is monumental. While our landscape is evolving and reshaping, so is our community. The Jasper Community Team Society is supporting changing local demands with investments in resident wellness and our ongoing resilience. The timing of this support is ideal."

The Friends of Jasper National Park supports programs that promote education, connection and year-round access to the park. It also champions community initiatives that enhance food security and accessibility.

"We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to come together in support of this extraordinary place," said Heather Aussant, General Manager, Friends of Jasper National Park. "Funds raised through the 50/50 raffle will help the Friends of Jasper National Park strengthen conservation efforts, restore and enhance cherished spaces, and ensure future generations can continue to experience the enduring beauty and spirit of Jasper National Park."

This Mega 50/50 raffle will feature more than 100 early-bird prizes, including signed merchandise, Oilers tickets, gift cards, a Yeti cooler, cash and more.

This month, customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will receive $25 for Japanese Village and Jiffy Lube, $10 for Firehouse Subs and a digital trading card from Upper Deck.

In addition to the main raffle, customers can also purchase tickets for the Bonus Raffle, running until June 22.

To purchase Oilers Mega 50/50 tickets, go to EdmontonOilers.com/5050.