RELEASE: This is Oil Country 50/50 underway for Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON, AB – The "This is Oil Country" Oilers Playoffs 50/50 raffle is now live for the Stanley Cup Final in support of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF), helping kids and families in need across Oil Country.

The first multi-day raffle of the Stanley Cup Final will run until 11:00 PM following Game 2 on Friday. The current raffle will feature a wide variety of early-bird prizes such as signed merchandise, cash, two Ford vehicles, a trip to the F1 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal and more.

Last year’s Oilers Playoffs 50/50 jackpots totaled more than $37 million during the Stanley Cup Final.

"Thanks to the unmatched passion and generosity of Albertans across the province, the Oilers Playoffs 50/50 continues to record massive jackpots throughout the playoffs, creating new Albertan millionaires and providing vital support to kids and families in need across Oil Country," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "As the excitement and support builds during the Stanley Cup Final, let's show the world how the best fan base in hockey not only supports their team on the ice, but the people in their communities who need help."

This year, the EOCF partnered with various charitable organizations to support kids and families across Oil Country who need help from their communities. Thanks to the support through the Oilers 50/50, critical funds have been invested in cancer research and treatment, access to hockey and other sports for kids from all backgrounds and financial situations, improved food security, supported veterans and first responders, helped animals find their forever homes and much more.

With the amplified support of the Oilers 50/50 program during the Stanley Cup Final, the EOCF will be able to make an even greater impact – helping more people in need and strengthening communities across Oil Country.

During the Stanley Cup Final, customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will receive $25 for Boston Pizza as well as a $25 free bet and $25 casino bonus from Play Alberta. In addition to the main raffle, customers can purchase tickets for the Playoff Bonus raffle running until June 25. The current Playoff Bonus jackpot is over $6.1 million.

Oilers Playoffs 50/50 tickets can be purchased at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.