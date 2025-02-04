RELEASE: Pets of Oil Country 50/50 underway

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) launched its multi-raffle Pets of Oil Country 50/50 presented by Rogers, running from now until February 7 and then again from February 21 to 23 when the NHL regular season resumes following the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Pets of Oil Country 50/50 raffles are in support of the Edmonton Humane Society and Dogs with Wings, helping provide safe, loving homes for domestic animals in Northern Alberta and ensuring that assistance dogs can continue to support those in need.

"Pets are a huge part of Oil Country, which is why we're dedicated to supporting not only the people and communities in need but also the pets who provide love, comfort and companionship when we need it most," said Myrna Khan, Executive Director, EOCF. "We are proud to partner with the Edmonton Humane Society and Dogs with Wings to help animals find their forever homes and receive the training they need to support for people in need – all while receiving the love and care they deserve."

The Edmonton Humane Society cares for homeless, abandoned and neglected animals while they are on their journey to finding their forever home.

"The Edmonton Humane Society is excited and thankful to be selected once again as a recipient of the Animals of Oil Country 50/50," said Liza Sunley, CEO, Edmonton Humane Society. "This incredible contribution helps us further our commitment to supporting animals in need across our community. With the continued partnership of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, we're able to create lasting change in the lives of both people and pets. Thank you for your ongoing support and compassion."

Dogs with Wings provides highly-trained assistance dogs to individuals and social service agencies, fostering greater independence for those in need.

"We are so thankful to be a selected organization to partner with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation," said Amanda Dubé, Executive Director, Dogs with Wings. "We believe in the power of community and value every dollar you contribute to our program. Thank you for your support, Alberta, and for helping us transform the lives of children, youth and adults that count on us and our incredible autism, mobility, companion and facility dogs."

These 50/50 raffles will feature early-bird prizes including gift cards, concert tickets, multiple cash prizes, a signed Ryan Nugent-Hopkins jersey and a Rogers Place entertainment package.

Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will receive a $25 sports bet for Play Alberta, $25 off 4L or more jugs of Castrol motor oil (only at NAPA Auto Parts) and 10 free spins for the Oilers casino games on Play Alberta.

In addition to the main raffle, customers can purchase tickets for the February bonus raffle running until February 20. Oilers 50/50 tickets can be purchased anywhere in Alberta at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.