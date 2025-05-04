RELEASE: Oilers vs. Golden Knights second-round schedule announced

EDMONTON, AB – The NHL has announced the schedule for the second-round series between the Oilers and Golden Knights, which is set to begin at 7:30pm MDT on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Edmonton and Vegas will meet in the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second time in three years after the Golden Knights eliminated the Oilers in six games in 2022-23 before winning their franchise's first Stanley Cup.

The complete Second Round schedule will be confirmed following Game 7 between the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night.

Here is the game schedule for the Second Round series:

GAME 1 @VGK – Tuesday, May 6, 7:30pm MDT

GAME 2 @VGK – Thursday, May 8, 7:30pm MDT

GAME 3 @EDM – Saturday, May 10, TBD

GAME 4 @EDM – Monday, May 12, TBD

GAME 5 @VGK – Wednesday, May 14, TBD

GAME 6 @EDM – Friday, May 16, TBD

GAME 7 @VGK – Sunday, May 18, TBD

A limited number of tickets for home playoff games are now available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.