RELEASE: Oilers vs. Golden Knights second-round schedule announced

The Oilers & Golden Knights will begin their second-round series on Tuesday night in Las Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights v Edmonton Oilers

© 2024 Leila Devlin

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The NHL has announced the schedule for the second-round series between the Oilers and Golden Knights, which is set to begin at 7:30pm MDT on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Edmonton and Vegas will meet in the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second time in three years after the Golden Knights eliminated the Oilers in six games in 2022-23 before winning their franchise's first Stanley Cup.

The complete Second Round schedule will be confirmed following Game 7 between the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night.

Here is the game schedule for the Second Round series:

  • GAME 1 @VGK – Tuesday, May 6, 7:30pm MDT
  • GAME 2 @VGK – Thursday, May 8, 7:30pm MDT
  • GAME 3 @EDM – Saturday, May 10, TBD
  • GAME 4 @EDM – Monday, May 12, TBD
  • GAME 5 @VGK – Wednesday, May 14, TBD
  • GAME 6 @EDM – Friday, May 16, TBD
  • GAME 7 @VGK – Sunday, May 18, TBD

A limited number of tickets for home playoff games are now available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

The Oilers advance to Round 2 by eliminating the Kings in six games

News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers sign Regula to two-year extension

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Kings 4 (Game 6)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers look to eliminate Kings with same lineup in Game 6

RELEASE: Draisaitl named Hart Trophy finalist

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kings (Game 6)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Kings 1 (Game 5)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers expected to ice same group for Game 5

PREVIEW: Oilers at Kings (Game 5)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kings 3 - OT (Game 4)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard back between the pipes for Game 4 vs. the Kings

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kings (Game 4)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Kings 4 (Game 3)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard to start for the Oilers in Game 3 vs. the Kings

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kings (Game 3)

GAME RECAP: Kings 6, Oilers 2 (Game 2)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Kane to make his season debut in Game 2 vs. Kings

PREVIEW: Oilers at Kings (Game 2)

GAME RECAP: Kings 6, Oilers 5 (Game 1)