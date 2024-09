EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers reduced their number of players at Training Camp on Wednesday, releasing five players on AHL contracts from their professional tryouts while loaning four others to the Bakersfield Condors.

Released from PTO and will report to Bakersfield:

Jasper Weatherby (F)

Brett Brochu (G)

Connor Corcoran (D)

Alex Kannok-Leipert (D)

Cameron Wright (F)

Loaned to Bakersfield: