RELEASE: Oilers trim roster by eight players

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Thursday they have placed two players on waivers for the purpose of assignment and loaned six players to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Defencemen Cam Dineen and Riley Stillman have been placed on waivers.

Fellow blueliner Atro Leppanen has been loaned to the Condors along with forwards Quinn Hutson, Josh Samanski, James Hamblin, Viljami Marjala and Connor Clattenburg.

The Oilers will play their final preseason game on Friday against the Canucks in Vancouver before opening the 2025-26 regular season on Wednesday at home against the Calgary Flames.