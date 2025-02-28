RELEASE: Oilers to host South Asian Celebration

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers South Asian Celebration game will take place on Tuesday, March 4, at 7:00 PM when the club hosts the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place to celebrate and showcase the vibrant culture of South Asian communities across Oil Country.

This special celebration game will include pre-game and intermission performances by the PHF dance group, DJ Scammy D, a national anthem rendition by Jasmine Singh, and an on-ice shootout with kids from AZ1 Hockey and South Asian Hockey in the first intermission.

The celebration will also showcase an honour guard from the South Asian community, along with community spotlights throughout the game, recognizing the contributions and accomplishments of individuals from the South Asian community.

Limited tickets for Tuesday's game are available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

Through its Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative, the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) supports programs that provide kids with the opportunity to get involved in hockey, including initiatives like AZ1 Hockey and South Asian Hockey, which offer mentorship and foster a sense of community for South Asian youth aspiring to pursue the sport.

"The EOCF is grateful for its long-standing relationship with the South Asian community," said Myrna Khan, Executive Director, EOCF. “At its core, hockey represents hope, focus, fair play and belonging. Through our Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative, we're working towards a future where kids across Oil Country are supported and inspired by hockey’s transformative power, ensuring every kid has the opportunity to reach their full potential regardless of their background or financial situation."

Introducing new fans and players to grassroots programs like AZ1 Hockey and South Asian Hockey helps grow the game of hockey and inspire the next generation.

"South Asian night is more than just a game; it’s a celebration of representation, community and the growing presence of South Asian athletes in hockey," said Arjun Atwal, Director and Founder, AZ1 Hockey. "Seeing my culture reflected in the sport I love is powerful, and events like this create a sense of belonging for the next generation. AZ1 Hockey is proud to be part of this movement, breaking barriers and proving that hockey truly is for everyone."

"Celebrating South Asian heritage in hockey isn’t just about representation – it’s about honouring the past, inspiring the future and proving that the love for the game knows no boundaries," said Dampy Brar, Founder, South Asian Hockey.

South Asian Celebration merchandise is available for purchase at the Oilers Team Store in ICE District Plaza or online at ICEDistrictAuthentics.com, with a portion of the proceeds being directed to the Free Play for Kids Welcome to Play program.