RELEASE: Oilers to host South Asian Celebration

The inaugural South Asian Celebration will take place Thursday when the club hosts the Buffalo Sabres at Rogers Place to embrace and honour the vibrant and diverse culture of Oil Country's South Asian communities

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers inaugural South Asian Celebration will take place Thursday, March 21 when the club hosts the Buffalo Sabres at Rogers Place to embrace and honour the vibrant and diverse culture of South Asian communities across Oil Country.

With the Oilers South Asian Celebration logo on full display throughout the arena, this special night will include pre-game and intermission performances by the PHR Dance Group, a rendition of the national anthem by Jasmine Singh, and an on-ice shootout with kids from Apna Hockey during intermission.

This celebration will also showcase an honour guard from the South Asian community, as well as feature community spotlights throughout the game, recognizing the contributions and accomplishments of individuals from the South Asian community.

Limited tickets for Thursday’s game are available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

Tony & Hunter get ready for Thursday night's South Asian Celebration

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) is proud to support Apna Hockey through First Shift sessions exclusively for participants of South Asian descent, and by giving their kids an opportunity to participate in an on-ice shootout during intermission of Thursday's game. Apna Hockey is dedicated to fostering connections and mentoring South Asian youth who are aspiring hockey players.

"The work we do with Apna Hockey is to grow the game in the South Asian community," said Lali Toor, Founder of Apna Hockey. "The migration patterns from South Asia to North America are vast in numbers. Apna Hockey is the lead organization that is attracting these new potential fans and players to the game of hockey via grassroots programs, social media influence and its NHL outreach. There are many South Asian kids that are playing hockey. If we can showcase and highlight them, we can inspire the next generation of players and parents that want to choose hockey as their sport and entertainment."

Thursday's Oilers 50/50 will be in support of the EOCF's Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative, a lasting symbol of hope, inclusivity and empowerment, ensuring every child in Oil Country has the opportunity to thrive. The jackpot draw will take place on Saturday, March 30.

"The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation is thankful for their long-standing relationship with the South Asian community and are proud to be part of the first South Asian Celebration game through the Oilers 50/50 in support of Every Kid Deserves a Shot," said Myrna Khan, Executive Director, EOCF. "Every Kid Deserves a Shot strives to shape the futures of kids across Oil Country through the transformative power and spirit of hockey, regardless of their background."

The Oilers partnered with local designers Sunny Nerval and JC Lutao to create the Oilers South Asian Celebration specialty logo.

"Incorporating the peacock into the Oilers logo captures the essence of South Asian heritage, resonating with themes of unity, diversity and community spirit," Nerval said. "The peacock's plumage, with its eye-catching array of colours, mirrors the diversity within the South Asian community and by extension, the fanbase of the Edmonton Oilers. It reflects the blend of different languages, religions and cultures that South Asians bring to the cultural mosaic of Edmonton."

Oilers South Asian Celebration merchandise is available for purchase at the Oilers Team Store in ICE District Plaza or online at IceDistrictAuthentics.com, with a portion of the proceeds directed to the Free Play "Welcome to Play" program as selected by Nerval.

