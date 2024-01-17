RELEASE: Oilers to celebrate Pride this Thursday

EDMONTON, AB – The annual Edmonton Oilers "Celebrating Pride" game will take place on Thursday, January 18 when the club hosts the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place, showcasing the organization's unwavering support for the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

This year's celebration will include an in-venue transformation of Rogers Place with Pride colours on full display. Edmonton's own Pride Tape will be featured in the Oilers warmup, while the Orange & Blue Ice Crew, along with Hunter and MacEwan University's mascots, will demonstrate their support throughout the night with special Pride-themed attire.

In addition, Oilers alumni Craig MacTavish and Ben Scrivens will be taking pictures with fans at the Pride Tape booth in Ford Hall from 5:30 to 6:30 PM.

The Oilers will also be spotlighting 2SLGBTQ+ community leaders whose work has helped make Oil Country a more inclusive place for everyone prior to the national anthem, sung by Robert Clark, a proud member of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, and throughout the game.

Limited tickets for Thursday's game are available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets, while exclusive Edmonton Oilers Pride Collection merchandise is available at the Oilers Team Store in ICE District Plaza or online at IceDistrictAuthentics.com.