BLOG: McDavid seeing Edmonton evolve into destination for world-class players

EDMONTON, AB – Connor McDavid felt his phone vibrate last week with a message from Leon Draisaitl, who delivered the good news to him before all of Oil Country and the entire hockey world found out that he’d be signing his long-term extension in Edmonton.

“He just sent me a text and let me know ahead of time,” McDavid said, speaking with the media in Edmonton for the first time this season after Tuesday’s skate at the Downtown Community Arena.

“Obviously it's great. I'm really happy for him and his family. Well-deserved. He deserves every penny and I’m happy he’ll be here for really a long time.

“It's exciting for the organization, the fans and everybody. It’s something that he doesn't have to worry about. Now he doesn't have to answer that question or anything like that anymore and that's good for him.”

With his own eight-year contract nearing its completion at the end of the 2025-26 NHL season, McDavid was more than happy to answer questions about his close teammate's new deal, but last year's Conn Smythe Trophy-winner as MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs didn’t want to pay too much attention to matters outside of the Blue & Orange’s collective preparations to get back to the Final this coming campaign and finish the job.

“It's something that I'm not going to worry about or really deal with,” he added. “It’s a question that I'll answer once. I'm worried about this year. I'm worried about being ready for the season, both myself and the group, and that's where my focus is. It's not on anything else.

“That stuff takes care of itself. It's not something I'm worried about.”