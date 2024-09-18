BLOG: Skinner excited for Camp, prepared for heavy workload in '24-25

EDMONTON, AB – Despite the short summer, goaltender Stuart Skinner is chomping at the bit to get back between the pipes for the Blue & Orange and put some of the lessons learned from last season’s storied run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to good use.

“I feel great. It's actually kind of nice having the short summer because I'm just so excited to get back into a game," Skinner said from Rogers Place on Wednesday following the opening day of Training Camp. "It doesn't feel too long ago since I played. I feel conditioned, strong and game-ready, so I’m excited to get going here."

The 25-year-old shot-stopper used his team’s defeat to the Florida Panthers in the final game of the playoffs on June 27 as a catalyst to drive his off-season improvements, hoping the experience of playing in that type of pressure environment can help him improve on what was an incredible year in the Oilers crease for the Edmonton product.

“It did feel a little bit different just in the sense that I really wanted to prepare myself the best I could to play a solid amount of games," he said. "I'm really excited to get some games in. Hopefully, I get a few in the preseason here to get things ramped up, so it should be good.”

For the former Calder Trophy finalist in 2023, everything that’s led him to this moment of being the starting goalie for his hometown Oilers is being channelled into fulfilling his role of making every save possible to help guide them back to where they went last year –and this time, with the benefit of experience, completing the job that went unfinished.

“You’ve got to get a lot of things done in a short period of time, where normally you have a little bit more time to see friends, family, be a dad and all that fun stuff. So I learned a couple of lessons about how to manage that time.

"If we're lucky enough to do that again this year, then I have a better understanding of how to go about it.”