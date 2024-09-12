YOUNG STARS: Savoie setting aside the pressure in Penticton

“I feel like it's really important to play well, but I think it's just about getting back into the mix and getting your skating legs back, your habits back and dialled in for Main Camp," said the St. Albert product

DEV_6354

EDMONTON, AB – With each experience of wearing the Oilers crest this offseason – pulling on the Blue & Orange practice jersey during skates or wearing team colours in the gym – local product Matt Savoie has felt even closer to his new NHL organization that also doubles as his hometown club.

“I've been training here for a couple of weeks now being a local guy," Savoie said following Rookie Camp fitness testing and medicals at Rogers Place on Wednesday. "So I'm just getting more comfortable with every skate that goes by and I'm just enjoying myself out there."

Following the whirlwind of experiencing his first NHL trade this offseason after moving from the Buffalo Sabres’ organization back home to Edmonton, the former ninth-overall pick at the 2022 NHL Draft is oozing with confidence as he prepares to tackle this weekend’s Young Stars Classic in Penticton, BC and make his presence known alongside the rest of the Oilers rookies.

“When you get traded in the summer, it's kind of just a whirlwind of emotions,” he said. “You don't really know what's going on, and after getting here and getting acclimated, getting to meet some of the guys and all the staff and just being around the facility, it's been great for getting me more comfortable.”

Even as property of the Sabres during Edmonton’s run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final this past spring, the St. Albert product was heavily involved in the hype surrounding the city, hoping to see a championship come home to Oil Country after the 20-year-old completed a well-travelled final year of junior hockey.

“I got back to Edmonton right after the Memorial Cup in early June and I'm not afraid to say I was an Oiler fan for those few weeks,” he admitted. “I was living in the city. The city was buzzing and all my buddies and I would go watch the games at a restaurant and be a part of the atmosphere. It was really cool just to watch the run and see how well they did.”

Matt talks with the media on Wednesday from Rogers Place

Savoie started the 2023-24 season strongly in late October with the AHL's Rochester Americans after beginning the season on Long Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) due to a shoulder injury. The 20-year-old began the year with a five-game point streak of two goals and three assists before he made his NHL debut with the Sabres in a 3-2 defeat to the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 10, 2023 – going pointless in 3:55 of ice time.

Upon ripping up junior in his return with the Wenatchee Wild, recording 24 points (11 goals) in 11 games, Savoie competed for Canada at the 2024 World Juniors in Sweden, but his return flight back to North America was bound for Moose Jaw, Sask. following a seismic WHL trade that cost the Warriors seven draft picks (two first-rounders) to recruit the offensive talent for their championship and Memorial Cup push.

After contributing to Moose Jaw's first Ed Chynoweth Cup in club history with 47 points (19 goals) in 23 regular-season games and 24 points (10 goals) in 19 playoff contests, Savoie's side fell short in the Memorial Cup final to cap off a busy season where he appeared for five separate teams – including world juniors.

While he didn't get to see the Stanley Cup brought home by the Oilers, almost two weeks later, the former ninth-overall pick at the 2022 NHL Draft would be.

Savoie was acquired by the Oilers on July 5 from the Buffalo Sabres in a two-for-one trade that sent forwards Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio the other way, completing an exchange that saw the Blue & Orange land a young and offensive-minded forward who will challenge for a roster spot with the Oilers at next week’s Training Camp.

DEV_4298

The 20-year-old understands the local angle can put pressure upon his shoulders to crack the NHL roster, but the former St. Albert U15 AAA Sabres’ forward is prepared to begin building the foundation for a good showing at Camp by preaching the right fundamentals at this weekend’s Young Stars Classic.

“I feel like it's really important to play well, but I think it's just about getting back into the mix and getting your skating legs back, your habits back and dialled in for Main Camp," Savoie said. "Obviously I'm going to go out there and compete as hard as I can and try and score goals, but I'm just worried about how hard my effort level is and how hard I'm competing.”

"You kind of get attention throughout your whole career, throughout your whole life. So I feel like I've kind of been able to just focus on the positives and, you know, focus on the task at hand and what's important. So I'm just not. Not trying to put too many expectations on myself and, you know, just go out, compete and have fun."

Ahead of the start of Rookie Camp, Savoie got a taste of the pace that'll be on display at Main Camp after going head-to-head against Connor McDavid over the past week during captain's skates at the Downtown Community Arena.

"It's obviously special to see firsthand just what he can do on the ice, what he can do with the puck, the speed he plays at and how he thinks the game," Savoie said. "I think it's all just so impressive to a hockey player to watch that and getting that first experience was cool."

"I wasn't on his line, so it wasn't very fun playing against him. But I can imagine playing with him. It's a treat and it's a privilege to play with him."

News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers add to player development staff

BLOG: McDavid seeing Edmonton evolve into destination for world-class players

BLOG: Oilers taking the patient approach to upcoming NHL season

RELEASE: Oilers announce Rookie Camp roster & schedule

RELEASE: Oilers & Play Alberta extend partnership

BLOG: Oilers begin to arrive in Edmonton for informal skates

RELEASE: Oilers Fan Day returns to ICE District

TALKING POINTS: Draisaitl & Bowman speak following extension

RELEASE: Oilers sign Draisaitl to eight-year extension

Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2024

RELEASE: The Drop on Oilers+ up for another Rosie Award

RELEASE: Oilers single game tickets available Thursday, Aug. 29

TALKING POINTS: Bowman discusses Holloway & Broberg offer sheets

RELEASE: Oilers issue statement regarding Holloway & Broberg

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Emberson from Sharks

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Podkolzin from Canucks

BLOG: Skinner meets Mike Weir at Rogers Charity Classic

RELEASE: Drayton Valley selected as Celebrating Oil Country feature town