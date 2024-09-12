YOUNG STARS: Savoie setting aside the pressure in Penticton

EDMONTON, AB – With each experience of wearing the Oilers crest this offseason – pulling on the Blue & Orange practice jersey during skates or wearing team colours in the gym – local product Matt Savoie has felt even closer to his new NHL organization that also doubles as his hometown club.

“I've been training here for a couple of weeks now being a local guy," Savoie said following Rookie Camp fitness testing and medicals at Rogers Place on Wednesday. "So I'm just getting more comfortable with every skate that goes by and I'm just enjoying myself out there."

Following the whirlwind of experiencing his first NHL trade this offseason after moving from the Buffalo Sabres’ organization back home to Edmonton, the former ninth-overall pick at the 2022 NHL Draft is oozing with confidence as he prepares to tackle this weekend’s Young Stars Classic in Penticton, BC and make his presence known alongside the rest of the Oilers rookies.

“When you get traded in the summer, it's kind of just a whirlwind of emotions,” he said. “You don't really know what's going on, and after getting here and getting acclimated, getting to meet some of the guys and all the staff and just being around the facility, it's been great for getting me more comfortable.”

Even as property of the Sabres during Edmonton’s run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final this past spring, the St. Albert product was heavily involved in the hype surrounding the city, hoping to see a championship come home to Oil Country after the 20-year-old completed a well-travelled final year of junior hockey.

“I got back to Edmonton right after the Memorial Cup in early June and I'm not afraid to say I was an Oiler fan for those few weeks,” he admitted. “I was living in the city. The city was buzzing and all my buddies and I would go watch the games at a restaurant and be a part of the atmosphere. It was really cool just to watch the run and see how well they did.”