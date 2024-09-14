PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers Rookies vs. Flames Rookies

View the Oilers Rookies projected lines, defence pairings & goaltenders for Saturday's clash with the Flames Rookies at the 2024 Young Stars Classic in Penticton

IMG_3277
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

PENTICTON, BC – The Oilers Rookies will continue their Young Stars Classic schedule on Saturday night live on Oilers+ at 8:30 pm MT with a matchup against their provincial rivals the Flames Rookies in the prospect Battle of Alberta at South Okanagan Events Centre.

Head Coach Colin Chaulk and his coaching staff will make three changes to their lineup in Penticton, starting between the pipes where Connor Ungar – who signed with the Oilers this past March out of USports' Brock University – is expected to get the start and play the full 60 minutes for the Blue & Orange after being the first goalie off the ice at Saturday's pre-game skate.

Camp invite & Blainville-Boisbriand Armada forward Vincent Desjardins will make his tournament debut when he comes in for Medicine Hat's Brayden Boehm on the fourth line as the only change to the club's forward group, keeping the top-nine forwards status quo from Friday night's 2-0 shutout defeat to the Canucks Rookies.

Defenceman Pier-Olivier Roy of the QMJHL's Rimouski Océanic will swap in for Edmonton Oil Kings' Rhys Pederson on the blueline and play next to Frankie Marrelli on the third pairing, while Hyde Davidson from the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds will move up to play alongside top defensive prospect Max Wanner as part of the lead duo.

All of the Oilers Rookies' matches at the Young Stars Classic this weekend, along with additional features and content, can be seen on Oilers+.

Sam speaks before Saturday's meeting with the Flames Rookies

View the full Oilers Rookies lineup vs. the Canucks Rookies below:

Forwards

Connor Clattenburg #64 - Sam O’Reilly #72 - Matt Savoie #22
Matvey Petrov #43 - Dalyn Wakely #59 - James Stefan #70
William Nicholl #56 - Jayden Grubbe #42 - Ethan De Jong #37
Jesse Heslop #63 - Carl Berglund #47 - Vincent Desjardins #39

Defence

Hyde Davidson #73 - Max Wanner #88
Nate Corbet #71 - Marc Lajoie #77
Pier-Olivier Roy #75 - Frankie Marrelli #84

Goalies

Connor Ungar #32
Brett Brochu #50

News Feed

GAME RECAP: Canucks Rookies 2, Oilers Rookies 0

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers Rookies vs. Canucks Rookies

YOUNG STARS: Petrov looking to lead Oilers Rookies after navigating first pro season

RELEASE: Oilers sign Travis Dermott to PTO

YOUNG STARS: Day excited to embrace challenge of Rookie Camp

YOUNG STARS: Savoie setting aside the pressure in Penticton

RELEASE: Oilers add to player development staff

BLOG: McDavid seeing Edmonton evolve into destination for world-class players

BLOG: Oilers taking the patient approach to upcoming NHL season

RELEASE: Oilers announce Rookie Camp roster & schedule

RELEASE: Oilers & Play Alberta extend partnership

BLOG: Oilers begin to arrive in Edmonton for informal skates

RELEASE: Oilers Fan Day returns to ICE District

TALKING POINTS: Draisaitl & Bowman speak following extension

RELEASE: Oilers sign Draisaitl to eight-year extension

Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2024

RELEASE: The Drop on Oilers+ up for another Rosie Award

RELEASE: Oilers single game tickets available Thursday, Aug. 29