PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers Rookies vs. Flames Rookies

PENTICTON, BC – The Oilers Rookies will continue their Young Stars Classic schedule on Saturday night live on Oilers+ at 8:30 pm MT with a matchup against their provincial rivals the Flames Rookies in the prospect Battle of Alberta at South Okanagan Events Centre.

Head Coach Colin Chaulk and his coaching staff will make three changes to their lineup in Penticton, starting between the pipes where Connor Ungar – who signed with the Oilers this past March out of USports' Brock University – is expected to get the start and play the full 60 minutes for the Blue & Orange after being the first goalie off the ice at Saturday's pre-game skate.

Camp invite & Blainville-Boisbriand Armada forward Vincent Desjardins will make his tournament debut when he comes in for Medicine Hat's Brayden Boehm on the fourth line as the only change to the club's forward group, keeping the top-nine forwards status quo from Friday night's 2-0 shutout defeat to the Canucks Rookies.

Defenceman Pier-Olivier Roy of the QMJHL's Rimouski Océanic will swap in for Edmonton Oil Kings' Rhys Pederson on the blueline and play next to Frankie Marrelli on the third pairing, while Hyde Davidson from the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds will move up to play alongside top defensive prospect Max Wanner as part of the lead duo.

