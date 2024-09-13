PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers Rookies vs. Canucks Rookies

PENTICTON, BC – The Oilers Rookies will face the Canucks Rookies live on Oilers+ at 8:00 pm MT on Friday night in their first match of the 2024 Young Stars Classic at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

Oilers 2024 first-round pick Sam O'Reilly will centre wingers Connor Clattenburg and Matt Savoie on the top line, with the latter being acquired via trade by the Blue & Orange in the offseason from the Buffalo Sabres in a trade that involved forwards Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio.

"There's a lot of excitement," Savoie said. "There's a lot of buzz around the locker room right now and the guys are excited, the coaches are excited, so just getting ready to go for Game 1 tonight."

Savoie is one of six players on the Oilers Rookie roster with professional experience, having played six games for the AHL's Rochester Americans in '23-24 and made his NHL debut with the Sabres last November before he returned to the WHL and won the Ed Chynoweth Cup with the Moose Jaw Warriors.

"I think I'm just more comfortable this year being my third camp and kind of knowing what goes on at Rookie Camp," the St. Albert product added. "I think being older, you just have more confidence to be more vocal in the room and stuff. I'm a pretty easy guy to talk to I feel like, so whenever anyone has any questions, I'm always open and always there."