RELEASE: Oilers to celebrate Black Excellence this Friday

"The Black community has played such a positive role in the Oilers organization and across Oil Country," said Tim Shipton, Executive Vice President, OEGSE. "We are looking forward to recognizing and celebrating players, artists, performers and other community leaders to help inspire the next generation of Black youth in Oil Country – while continuing to reinforce that hockey is for everyone."

The Oilers have been fortunate to have had many prominent Black hockey players on their roster throughout franchise history. The 2000-01 Oilers team was historic in its composition, featuring five Black players on the active roster: Georges Laraque, Sean Brown, Anson Carter, Joaquin Gage and Mike Grier. There were 16 Black players in the NHL that season.

Currently, the Oilers are proud to have Darnell Nurse and Evander Kane as integral contributors to the team's success, both on the ice and in the community.

Grant Fuhr was the first Black player to have his name engraved on the Stanley Cup (of which he won five with the Oilers) and he was the first Black player to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2003.