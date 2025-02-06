RELEASE: Oilers to celebrate Black Excellence this Friday

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Celebrating Black Excellence game will take place on Friday, February 7 when the team hosts the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Place, offering fans the opportunity to celebrate the history, contributions and accomplishments of Black Canadians in Oil Country.
This year's Black Excellence Celebration game will feature a variety of in-game elements including O Canada performed by singer/actor Karella Cummings, feature videos, and a handcrafted 8-by-10-foot Black Excellence tapestry that can be seen as fans enter through the main gates in Ford Hall. The Oilers will also be highlighting Black community leaders for their contributions to Oil Country.