RELEASE: Oilers sign Podkolzin to three-year extension

Forward's new contract that begins in 2026-27 carries an average annual value of $2.95 million

GettyImages-2208834228
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday they have signed forward Vasily Podkolzin to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value of $2.95 million.

Podkolzin (6'1", 190 lbs., 24) skated in all 82 regular season games during the 2024-25 campaign, his first year with the Oilers, collecting eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points along with 48 penalty minutes. He added another three goals and seven assists for 10 points over 22 playoff games, including two tallies in the Stanley Cup Final.

Acquired via trade by Edmonton from Vancouver in August 2024, the right-winger led all Oilers last season with 211 hits while averaging a career-high 13:13 time on ice per game. Podkolzin also ranked fifth among Oilers forwards with 60:05 total time on ice spent on the penalty kill.

Originally the 10th-overall selection at the 2019 NHL Draft by the Canucks, Podkolzin has played 219 career regular season games, tallying 26 goals and 33 assists for 59 points with 91 penalty minutes.

Podkolzin ties the game at 3-3 on Edmonton's third of the period

