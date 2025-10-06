RELEASE: Oilers sign McDavid to two-year extension

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Monday they have signed forward and team captain Connor McDavid to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $12.5 million.

McDavid (6'1", 195 lbs.) skated in 67 games in 2024-25, recording 26 goals and 74 assists for 100 points. Coming off his 10th season in an Oilers uniform, the 28-year-old added another seven goals and 26 assists through 22 playoff games, helping propel the club to consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances the past two seasons.

"Connor's commitment to our team and our city is surpassed only by his singular focus of bringing a Stanley Cup back to fans of the Edmonton Oilers," said Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Stan Bowman.

Among the most dynamic and accomplished players in Oilers franchise history, McDavid was the NHL's first-overall selection in the 2015 NHL Draft. Over 10 seasons in Oil Country, he's earned the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's top point producer five times, the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league's most valuable player three times, the NHLPA's Ted Lindsay Award four times and was named the 2024 Conn Smythe Trophy winner as most valuable player during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He also claimed the Maurice Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL's top goal scorer in 2023.

Over 712 regular season games (11th in Oilers franchise history), the Richmond Hill, Ontario native has recorded 361 goals (6th) and 721 assists (2nd) for 1,082 career points (2nd). He's also tallied 87 power-play goals (7th), 364 power-play points (2nd), 72 game-winning goals (T-1st), 59 multi-goal games (6th) and 329 multi-point games (2nd).