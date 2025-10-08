RELEASE: Oilers sign Ekholm to three-year extension

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Wednesday they have signed defenceman Mattias Ekholm to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value of $4 million.

Ekholm (6'5", 225 lbs.) dressed in 65 regular season games for the Oilers in 2024-25, registering nine goals and 24 assists for 33 points to go along with a plus-minus rating of +11. After sustaining a late-season injury, the 35-year-old returned to Edmonton's lineup in the third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, seeing action in seven games, contributing a goal and five assists.

Ekholm averaged 22:12 time on ice per game in his second full season with the team, which ranked third among Oilers blueliners, as did his 135:52 spent on the penalty kill, while adding 95 blocked shots, 42 hits and 35 takeaways.

Originally acquired by the Oilers prior to the 2023 NHL trade deadline, the left-shot rearguard has appeared in 165 games with the club, registering 24 goals and 68 assists for 92 points with a remarkable plus-minus rating of +83. Ekholm has also appeared in 44 total playoff games for Edmonton, contributing seven goals and 16 assists.

A veteran of 884 NHL games, the native of Borlange, Sweden has scored 360 career points on 86 goals and 274 assists with a plus-minus rating of +187. Making three trips to the Stanley Cup Final, he's skated in an additional 119 post-season contests, tallying 13 goals and 45 assists.