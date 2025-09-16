RELEASE: Oilers set to open training camp on Wednesday

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will open their 2025 Training Camp on Wednesday, September 17 with medical and fitness testing at Rogers Place. General Manager and VP of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman, as well as select players, will also address the media with fans able to watch live on OilersPlus.com.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch, alongside returning assistant Mark Stuart and newcomers Paul McFarland, Peter Aubry and Conor Allen, will put the team through its paces during on-ice sessions at both Rogers Place and the Downtown Community Arena beginning on Thursday, September 18.

This year's Oilers training camp features 55 players (6 goaltenders, 16 defencemen and 33 forwards). Click here to view the full roster.

The team's eight-game preseason schedule begins on Sunday, September 21 with split-squad action against the Calgary Flames before home and away matchups against the Winnipeg Jets, Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks.

The Sept. 21 home game vs. Calgary, both games against Winnipeg and both games against Seattle will be streamed live on Oilers+ with fans who are not yet subscribed encouraged to use promo code PRESEASON25 to purchase a full year of premium access for $17.99.

The Sept. 21 road game in Calgary can be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com while both preseason games against Vancouver will be televised on Sportsnet.

The Oilers will open the 2025-26 regular season with a pair of Pacific Division home games, starting with Calgary on Wednesday, October 8 and then Vancouver on Saturday, October 11.

Full, half and quarter season seats plus individual game tickets are now available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.