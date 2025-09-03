RELEASE: Oilers Rookies to host Calgary on September 12

General admission tickets for the rookie contest will go on sale at 10:00AM on Thursday, Sept. 4

Oilers_RookieGame_2568x1444
By Press Release

EDMONTON, AB – OEG Sports & Entertainment announced today that Rogers Place will host the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames Rookie Game on Friday, September 12 at 7:00 PM, featuring top prospects Matt Savoie and Isaac Howard, and other Oilers top prospects.

This matchup gives fans their first opportunity to see the Oilers Rookies in action ahead of the 2025–26 NHL pre-season and regular season.

The Oilers Rookie Game lineup will also include:

  • Beau Akey
  • Brady Stonehouse
  • Connor Clattenburg
  • Damien Carfagna
  • David Lewandowski
  • James Stefan
  • Josh Samanski
  • Nathaniel Day
  • Quinn Hutson
  • Samuel Jonsson
  • Tommy Lafreniere
  • Viljami Marjala

General admission tickets go on sale Thursday, September 4 at 10:00 AM at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets. Advance tickets are $20 per person, with day-of-game tickets available for $25.

The Oilers will host the Calgary Flames for their first pre-season matchup on Sunday, September 21 at 6:00 PM, and again for their season home opener on Wednesday, October 8 at 8:00 PM at Rogers Place.

Fans can secure their tickets now at EdmontonOilers.com.

