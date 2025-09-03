RELEASE: Oilers Rookies to host Calgary on September 12

EDMONTON, AB – OEG Sports & Entertainment announced today that Rogers Place will host the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames Rookie Game on Friday, September 12 at 7:00 PM, featuring top prospects Matt Savoie and Isaac Howard, and other Oilers top prospects.

This matchup gives fans their first opportunity to see the Oilers Rookies in action ahead of the 2025–26 NHL pre-season and regular season.

The Oilers Rookie Game lineup will also include:

Beau Akey

Brady Stonehouse

Connor Clattenburg

Damien Carfagna

David Lewandowski

James Stefan

Josh Samanski

Nathaniel Day

Quinn Hutson

Samuel Jonsson

Tommy Lafreniere

Viljami Marjala

General admission tickets go on sale Thursday, September 4 at 10:00 AM at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets. Advance tickets are $20 per person, with day-of-game tickets available for $25.

The Oilers will host the Calgary Flames for their first pre-season matchup on Sunday, September 21 at 6:00 PM, and again for their season home opener on Wednesday, October 8 at 8:00 PM at Rogers Place.

Fans can secure their tickets now at EdmontonOilers.com.