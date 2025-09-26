RELEASE: Oilers reduce training camp roster by 14 players

Edmonton assigned 10 forwards, three defencemen and one goaltender ahead of Friday's preseason matchup against the Winnipeg Jets

36158459__PRS9014_jpg_Paul_Swanson_20250922_015223
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Friday they have reduced their training camp roster by 14 players.

James Hamblin (F) has been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The following players have been loaned to Bakersfield:

  • Connor Clattenburg (F)
  • Jayden Grubbe (F)
  • Matvey Petrov (F)
  • James Stefan (F)
  • Brady Stonehouse (F)
  • Beau Akey (D)
  • Nathaniel Day (G)

The following players have been released and will report to Bakersfield:

  • Matt Copponi (F)
  • Seth Griffith (F)
  • Rem Pitlick (F)
  • Rhett Pitlick (F)
  • Mason Millman (D)
  • Luke Prokop (D)

News Feed

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Jets (Preseason)

RELEASE: EOCF 50/50 delivering record results for Alberta charities

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets (Preseason)

GAME RECAP: Kraken 4, Oilers 1 (Preseason)

RELEASE: Podkolzin to take leave of absence

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken (Preseason)

RELEASE: EOCF celebrates 25 years of impact in Oil Country

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Jets 2 (Preseason)

BLOG: Podkolzin poised to grow offensively over new three-year extension

RELEASE: Oilers sign Podkolzin to three-year extension

PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets (Preseason)

GAME RECAP: Oilers vs. Flames (Preseason - Split Squad)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames (Split Squad)

RELEASE: Oilers unveil new alternate jersey

BLOG: Draisaitl determined to play himself into Selke Trophy discussions

BLOG: McDavid excited to develop chemistry with new teammates during Main Camp

BLOG: Hyman remaining patient in recovery from wrist injury as Oilers Main Camp opens

TALKING POINTS: Bowman speaks on the opening day of Main Camp