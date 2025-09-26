RELEASE: Oilers reduce training camp roster by 14 players

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Friday they have reduced their training camp roster by 14 players.

James Hamblin (F) has been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The following players have been loaned to Bakersfield:

Connor Clattenburg (F)

Jayden Grubbe (F)

Matvey Petrov (F)

James Stefan (F)

Brady Stonehouse (F)

Beau Akey (D)

Nathaniel Day (G)

The following players have been released and will report to Bakersfield: